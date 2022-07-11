ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

VIDEO: Father of Parkland victim interrupts Biden's gun safety speech

By Joe Kelley
 3 days ago
Biden A man interrupts President Joe Biden as he speaks during an event to celebrate the passage of the "Bipartisan Safer Communities Act," a law meant to reduce gun violence, on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 11, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci)

A speech in which President Joe Biden was touting a new gun control measure on Monday was interrupted by the father of a shooting victim, who challenged him on the law.

Manuel Oliver -- who’s 17-year-old son Joaquin was killed in the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida -- stood up and asserted “we have to do more” to restrict gun ownership. Biden responded by telling him, “Sit down and hear what I have to say.” When Oliver repeated the demand, Biden said, “Let him talk. Let him talk. Because make no mistake about it, this legislation is real progress. More has to be done.”

Apparently, Oliver took exception to the fact that the White House event had been touted as a “celebration.” Before it got underway, he tweeted, “The word celebration has no space in a society that saw 19 kids massacred just a month ago.”

Orlando, FL
