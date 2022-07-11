Your Milwaukee Summer Playlist

I was riding my bike home from work in the Loop, and it was a pretty normal night: not too many cars, nice temperature. I go up the little bunny hill on Augusta and Milwaukee, and just as I hear a loud pop, I feel a hard pang in my thigh. It was sort of hard to tell what happened, and I looked at the car driving in the opposite side, and I could make out an arm hanging out the window. They (I think it was more than one person, it was hard to tell) sped off in what appeared to be a white Honda Accord or something. I looked down and a yellow paintball had burst on my inner thigh, which makes me think they were trying to shoot me in the dick. Has this happened to anyone else? Is this a thing? Do people even paintball in this city?

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO