Milwaukee, WI

Your Milwaukee Summer Playlist

By Steven Potter
milwaukeemag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger Parker Schultz softly strums a guitar and recites a contagious chorus while describing some high- temperature adventures. “When I wrote this, I was really fantasizing about warmer weather and what it brings and thinking about how I could create something that would transport me to that,” he...

www.milwaukeemag.com

milwaukeemag.com

12 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: July 15-17

Kicking the weekend off with a great Milwaukee classic, Bastille Days has a little bit of something for everyone. The largest French festival in North America leads off with the Storm the Bastille 5K run/walk. The festival will also include music and entertainment each day from a variety of bands and performers, a marketplace that will showcase crafts and goods from around the world, and food vendors. Admission is free. The festival hours are Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

10 Things to Do at Bastille Days This Year

THURSDAY FROM 9 P.M. – 10 P.M. | CATHEDRAL SQUARE PARK. On July 14, 1789, French revolutionaries charged the Bastille, an armory, as a part of the French Revolution. On July 14 this year you can join 5,000 other Milwaukeeans in the Storm the Bastille 5K run/walk through downtown and the Third Ward. Complete with glow sticks and Bastille t-shirts, the run is a perfect way to kick off the festivities. Registration costs $35.
MILWAUKEE, WI
northeastnews.net

The Beer that made Milwaukee famous

The Joseph Schlitz brewing company entered the Kansas City market in earnest when they built a depot near 9th Street and State Line in the West Bottoms to handle their incoming rail shipments of beer from the main brewery in Milwaukee, Wis., in 1880. The brewery itself got its start in Milwaukee 32 years prior in 1848 when August Krug built a small brewery with a capacity of just over 250 barrels a year. Krug died six years later and control of the operation fell to Joseph Schlitz, Krug’s bookkeeper.
KANSAS CITY, MO
milwaukeemag.com

7 Great Events at the Urban Ecology Center This Month

The Urban Ecology Center is a natural oasis in the bustling city of Milwaukee. Check out some fun upcoming events to help you reconnect with nature and have some summer fun. There’s no need to rock the boat at this event. Enjoy a relaxing kayaking excursion with family and friends this weekend. This event is open to teens and adults. Register now for $12.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Harley-Davidson 120th anniversary; ready to roll July 13-16, 2023

MILWAUKEE - It is now one year until Harley-Davidson kicks off its 120th anniversary celebration in Milwaukee. The four-day festival celebrating the motorcycle maker's founding in 1903 will take place at multiple venues throughout the Milwaukee area on July 13-16, 2023 (Thursday through Sunday). Beyond that, for right now we know little more about the event.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Vendors revealed for third annual Bloody Mary Festival on Aug. 20

The great Milwaukee summer is HERE! Don't miss all of our great coverage on local festivals and happenings. Click here for your full summer line-up! Your guide to having a great summer is brought to you by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Peoples State Bank. The annual Bloody Mary Festival...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

How to Catch Milwaukee’s Rescheduled Independence Day Fireworks

You can see the postponed show in August. The City of Milwaukee announced Tuesday that its Independence Day fireworks will now happen on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 9:15 p.m. at 10 county parks. You can catch them at the following parks:. Alcott Park. Gordon Park. Humboldt Park. Jackson Park. Lake...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Should Milwaukee’s Population Hit a Million? Our New Mayor Thinks So

If you live in Milwaukee, your new mayor wants you to be one in a million. Mayor Cavalier Johnson believes the city should strive for a long-term population goal of 1 million, propelling it into the ranks of America’s largest metropolises. That would be a 73% increase from Milwaukee’s 2020 population of 577,222, ranked 31st among U.S. cities.
MILWAUKEE, WI
247Sports

Wisconsin Advanced Camp: Sekou Konneh

MADISON, Wis. -- Highlights of Milwaukee (Wis.) St. Thomas More 2024 forward Sekou Konneh from Wisconsin's advanced camp. The 6-foot-8 junior holds an early offer from UW-Milwaukee. Last season, Konneh posted 12.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game for a 25-4 squad that reached the Division 3 state tournament. Konneh also shot 56.2 percent from the field and score 19 or more points in three of St. Thomas More's final four contests.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Here's what's new at Kegel's Inn

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Kegel's Inn serves up some of the most authentic German food in southeast Wisconsin. CBS 58 was joined by Troy Blackburn to share more about what people can expect when they visit this summer. Kegel's Inn also won an award for the best German potato salad!...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtmj.com

Bastille Days beefing up security

MILWAUKEE – Bastille Days is returning to downtown Milwaukee for the first time in 2 years due to the pandemic. The free celebration of French culture kicks off Thursday at 11 a.m. located at Cathedral Square Park on 520 E Wells St. The festival will run everyday until Sunday, July 17.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee replacing lead laterals

Thousands of Milwaukee homes still get water through lead laterals. Now, federal funds are coming to help replace some of those lines connecting water mains to your home.
MILWAUKEE, WI
QSR magazine

Captain D’s Opens Latest Franchise Store in Milwaukee

Captain D’s announced the opening of its newest franchised location in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Located at 7320 Good Hope Road, the new restaurant emphasizes Captain D’s accelerated franchise development plans for the Midwest as the brand is set to open multiple locations across the region in the coming years.
MILWAUKEE, WI
William Seaton

Was just shot by paintball gun on Milwaukee. Is this a thing?

I was riding my bike home from work in the Loop, and it was a pretty normal night: not too many cars, nice temperature. I go up the little bunny hill on Augusta and Milwaukee, and just as I hear a loud pop, I feel a hard pang in my thigh. It was sort of hard to tell what happened, and I looked at the car driving in the opposite side, and I could make out an arm hanging out the window. They (I think it was more than one person, it was hard to tell) sped off in what appeared to be a white Honda Accord or something. I looked down and a yellow paintball had burst on my inner thigh, which makes me think they were trying to shoot me in the dick. Has this happened to anyone else? Is this a thing? Do people even paintball in this city?
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

In case you blinked, here are all the new and wonderful things they’re building in Milwaukee (July 3-9)

Depending on which news sources you follow, Milwaukee is going through either a “renaissance” or a “reinvention.” Or maybe it’s a “reboot” or a “reimagining,” like that crappy Tim Burton version of Planet Of The Apes. However you want to define it, it’s safe to say that Milwaukee is currently building a lot of new and wonderful things.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Restaurant owners across Milwaukee join in on Halal Restaurant Week

MILWAUKEE — Halal Restaurant Week kicked off in Milwaukee July 9 and will run until Sunday. Organizer Bushra Zaibak said it’s the first time anything like this has come to the area. “Halal itself in Arabic simply means permissible,” said Zaibak. “Anything in your lifestyle can be Halal....
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Potential for another Kenosha casino proposal could be in the works

KENOSHA, Wis. — Could another Kenosha casino proposal be in the works?. Recent approval from the village of Bristol board to sell 60 acres of land is raising some eyebrows. According to the village website, administrator Randy Kerkman said the board approved a sales proposal from a company called Kenosha LandCo LLC.
KENOSHA, WI

