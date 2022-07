Candidates running to represent Zone 1 on the Ormond Beach City Commission discussed their views on current local issues during the Citizens for Ormond Beach Candidate Forum held at the Ormond Beach Senior Center on Wednesday, July 13. The forum also included candidates running for Volusia County Council District 4. Candidates from both races will compete during the Aug. 23 primary. If no candidate earns greater than 50% of the vote, the two candidates with the most votes will head to a runoff in the Nov. 8 election.

ORMOND BEACH, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO