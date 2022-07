All has been quiet from DaBaby in recent months and his fans believe it has been good for him. The rapper seems to consistently be entangled in some form of controversy, whether it be related to relationship issues or a shooting incident involving an intruder in his home. DaBaby has been keeping himself out of trouble, but he was launched into drama earlier today after his former artist, KayyKilo, aired out her grievances. According to KayyKilo, DaBaby and DaniLeigh's controversy last year happened around the same time that she released her mixtape, Cutthroat Love Letter. The chaos surrounding their lover's quarrel apparently stole away from KayyKilo's release.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO