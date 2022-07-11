ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, IA

Altoona man dies in Sunday morning house fire

By Dan Hendrickson
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hlwyp_0gbyhNl200

ALTOONA, IOWA — A 73-year-old Altoona has man died after he was pulled from his burning home by firefighters early Sunday morning. According to a news release, the Altoona Fire Department was called to a home in the 1400 block of 5th Avenue SE at 2:40 a.m. on Sunday on a report of a house fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found neighbors had already rescued a 71-year-old woman from a first floor bedroom. Firefighters found the 73-year-old man inside the home and pulled him to safety. Both residents were taken to a Des Moines hospital. The man died from his injuries at the hospital, the fire department reports.

Ukrainian teen helping Iowa homeless as he awaits his own trip home

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The names of the victims are not being released at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Search for missing girl in Raccoon River continues Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police crews resumed their search on Thursday for a missing 11-year-old girl who is presumed to have drowned in the Raccoon River on Wednesday night. Rescue crews were called to the 6000 block of Creston Avenue, behind the Deer Ridge Apartment complex, just before 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday after […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Multi-vehicle crash on I-80/35 injures one

DES MOINES, Iowa — A multi-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon created major traffic delays on Interstate 80/35 near Merle Hay. According to authorities, six vehicles were involved in the crash. One injury has been reported that is not life-threatening.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Air Guard leader crashed 3 times at Camp Dodge before arrest

DES MOINES, IOWA — The top enlisted leader in the Iowa Air National Guard crashed three times at Camp Dodge early this morning while driving with a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit, according to court records. 57-year-old T.J. Fennell, the Command Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Guard, was taken into custody […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Altoona, IA
Altoona, IA
Sports
Altoona, IA
Crime & Safety
Altoona, IA
Accidents
City
Des Moines, IA
WHO 13

Juvenile missing after swimming in Raccoon River

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department are searching for an 11-year-old girl who went missing in the Raccoon River Wednesday evening. According to a press release, the Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to the...
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Home Invader Stopped Cold by Former Member of French Army

Breaking into a home is always a horrible idea but this alleged intruder picked a very bad house to enter. As you can see from the image below, it happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 9. Just after 1:45 a.m., the man in the security camera still image is accused of breaking into one of Newton, Iowa's most famous homes.
NEWTON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
KCCI.com

Fire reported in Clive causes an estimated $125K in damage

CLIVE, Iowa — Clive firefighters are trying to figure out what sparked a fire that did major damage to a home around 6 p.m. on Tuesday night. Three cats died. No humans were hurt. Firefighters think the fire started in the kitchen near the stove. The damage is estimated...
CLIVE, IA
WHO 13

Firefighters hail Altoona man a hero for action in deadly house fire

ALTOONA, Iowa — In some ways Tyler Warner’s backyard weekend campout with family was a right place and time situation. “My wife woke me up because she heard voices outside,” Warner said. Early Sunday morning his neighbor’s home at 1401 5th Avenue SE in Altoona was on fire and the elderly couple was trapped inside. […]
ALTOONA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
WHO 13

Driver killed in crash on Highway 5 in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — A truck driver was killed when he crashed off Highway 5 in West Des Moines on Monday evening. According to West Des Moines Police, 25-year-old Kyle Stewart was northbound on Highway 5 near the I-35 interchange when his 2018 Isuzu Semi Truck left the road and crashed into the median. […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Police Arrest Urbandale Teen for Stolen Vehicle, Drugs

An Urbandale minor was arrested in Jefferson with a stolen vehicle and faces additional drug charges. According to the Jefferson Police Department, an officer conducted a traffic stop at 4:52pm Wednesday near Lincoln Way and Cedar Street for a vehicle with no license plates. The officer found out the vehicle was reported stolen from Urbandale and the juvenile male was subsequently arrested. The minor then gave verbal permission to search a locking bag that was in the vehicle. The officer found suspected marijuana wax and smoking devices.
JEFFERSON, IA
WHO 13

Johnston PD issues tickets to kids practicing bike safety

JOHNSTON, Iowa — For police officers, writing tickets comes with the job. “Just be mindful and as you are out on the streets if you see it then try to react to it quickly,” said Sergeant James Slack with the Johnston Police Department. For Sergeant Slack these tickets to unsuspecting youth bicyclists have become the […]
JOHNSTON, IA
theperrynews.com

Reckless driver tells cop he was ‘just trying to have fun’

A Des Moines man was arrested Wednesday night after leading law enforcement on a 13-mile high-speed pursuit through West Des Moines because he was “being dumb” and having “fun.”. Shawn Wayne Knakmuhs, 46, of 8011 Warren Dr., Des Moines, was charged eluding and issued citations for three...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Police give green light for public to help pets in hot cars

DES MOINES, Iowa — Summer moments with a four-legged-friend can prove animals become more than pets. “He’s not a pet to me. He’s family and I treat him like he’s one of my own,” said Rachel Wills of Des Moines. Rachel knew with summer temps rising she needed to find a place for Duke, a […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa State Patrol: Sleepy driver to blame for central Iowa crash

IOWA FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State Patrol says a driver falling asleep at the wheel is to blame for a crash in central Iowa Wednesday morning. In a crash report, Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened at Mallard Avenue and 30th Street, north of Iowa Falls, at about 6:30 a.m.
IOWA FALLS, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy