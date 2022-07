As the use of drones and unmanned aircraft systems are gaining in popularity, the city of Crawfordsville is taking steps to regulate their use. On Monday, city council members approved the first reading of an ordinance that will regulate the operation of UAS’s in the city. The council aims to adopt a similar ordinance already in place in West Lafayette which states the UAS must remain in visual line of sight of the pilot. The ordinance also states that UAS’s may not be flown higher than 50 feet and that no person may launch a UAS over public property or over any person’s property without prior consent.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO