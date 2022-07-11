Fertility treatments could be in jeopardy in anti-abortion states, IVF patients fear

Stuart Butler of the Brookings Insitution talks about whether the party that's been pushing for anti-abortion policies is prepared to pay for the infrastructure needed to support moms and children. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. The Supreme Court struck down half a century of federal abortion rights. And now a growing number...
A Paris-based drug company is seeking approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for an over-the-counter birth control pill. If approved, it would be the first oral contraceptive available in the U.S. without a prescription. For more details on this, we're joined now by NPR's Allison Aubrey. Hey, Allison.
Comments / 0