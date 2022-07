Givēon can sing — or as old church folk would say: he can sang. It’s early in the morning on June 30 in New York City. So early that the sun has barely emerged above the skyline and most of the city is still asleep. Givēon, however, is already up for a performance at Good Morning America to promote his new album Give or Take. When I walk into his dressing room at the Times Square studio, he’s lounging on a couch with a sheet mask on his face. The 27-year-old singer is already dressed in a Jil Sander sweater, Bottega pants with zipper details, and Tiffany chains, but he’s waiting for the final touches on his TV makeup. He’s in a good mood, asking me about the earbuds that are hanging around my neck, which leads to a friendly debate about what headphones are the best (he prefers AirPods Max).

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO