Serial Robber Sentenced For Repeated Armed Robberies In Baltimore Area

By Zak Failla
 3 days ago
Baltimore resident Marquis Davon Moore will spend more than a decade in prison. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Ichigo121212

A serial robber who targeted multiple retail stores during a four-month crime spree has been sentenced for committing at least 10 armed robberies in the Baltimore area, federal officials announced.

Baltimore resident Marquis Moore, 35, has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for committing a series of armed commercial robberies and for brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, they said.

As part of the guilty plea, Moore admitted that between at least November 2018 and March 2019, he participated in at least 10 robberies - nine with co-conspirators Baltimore residents Milek Rankin, 29, and Dontrell Glover, 30 - at businesses in Baltimore and surrounding areas.

Specifically, prosecutors said that Moore targeted fast-food restaurants, video game stores, cell phone stores, and discount stores in Baltimore, Baltimore County, and Anne Arundel County, brandishing a firearm in each instance.

In January 2019, Moore and Rankin robbed a cell phone store in Essex, Maryland, according to officials, with the former in possession of a loaded handgun.

When the store employee resisted giving the robbers money from the business, officials said that Moore took the magazine loaded with hollow-point bullets out of the handgun, showed it to the employee, and said, “You can see it’s loaded. We’re not playing games.”

The pair then fled in a getaway vehicle that was driven by Glover.

Prosecutors said that Moore admitted that he committed at least 10 additional robberies, each time brandishing a gun and often pointing the gun at employees.

