ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

A TikTok Bride Made Her Own Wedding Cake For Cheap & It's Either Brilliant Or A Big 'Joke'

By Josh Elliott
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRYUD_0gbyg00R00

A frugal bride is getting roasted on TikTok for her cost-saving wedding hack after she baked and assembled her own giant sprinkle cake using Betty Crocker mix and heaps of icing.

User Laura Saxe has been posting bride-to-be tips on her TikTok for several months, but her DIY cake solution has proven to be a little too homemade for many people.

In the video, she walks her followers through the process of buying and then baking several layers of cake using Betty Crocker batter and sprinkle mix.

The TikTok also shows Saxe icing and assembling the whole thing on the night before her wedding, in a stunt that likely saved her hundreds of dollars.

Not sure if making my wedding cake at midnight the night before my wedding was the best idea 😅🤪💋

"How beautiful! You rocked it!" Betty Crocker wrote in her replies.

But many others have been tearing into Saxe's handiwork on the platform, where her video has racked up more than 3.7 million views.

"Why did I trust the process," wrote one of the top commenters.

"This has to be a joke," wrote another.

"Looks like more for a birthday," said a third user.

"I can hear your guests judging," added yet another of Saxe's many critics.

Others defended her, with one pointing out that he doesn't remember the cake at any wedding and another estimating that she likely saved $700.

"Y'all so worried (about) the wedding and not the marriage," wrote one defender.

Saxe acknowledged in her caption that it maybe wasn't the "best idea," but she also defended the DIY project in a later post.

In her follow-up video, Laura quotes the critics who described her cake as a "joke" and then shared the professional photos from her ceremony.

"I'm sorry Ms. Jackson... I am for real!" Outkast sings in the song accompanying her clip.

Although people gave her a hard time in the first video, they were definitely more supportive after seeing how it all turned out.

"This is the cutest idea!!! Expensive cakes are overrated," wrote one woman on TikTok.

"I kinda like it that it's not 'perfect' in shape or professionally done," wrote another. "It's done from the heart and 10x more important."

“You’re not making a sprinkle cake for your wedding, that must be a joke” shoutout to my photographer, Kim for slaying 😫💥❤️ #weddingdiy #diyweddingcake #sprinklecake

Saxe's page includes several other tips for pulling off a wedding on the cheap, such as buying flowers from Costco or assembling the decor for the ceremony.

So if you're looking for a few cost-cutting wedding ideas this season, she just might be able to sprinkle her magic on your own special day!

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Cake#Bride
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Costco
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Shows Off ‘Fresh Summer Cut’ And Leaves Fans Speechless In New Instagram Post—She Looks Incredible!

If anyone’s known for having iconic, incredible, showstopping hair, it’s Jennifer Aniston—who could ever forget “The Rachel” haircut, which took the world by storm in the 90s? Even now, more than 20 years later, the Friends alum is still rocking gorgeous locks. Recently, her hairdresser, Chris McMillan, shared a picture of the star’s “fresh summer cut” on Instagram, and fans are simply in awe of how stunning she looks!
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Today show’s Carson Daly gives major update on marriage to wife Siri after she served him with ‘sleep-divorce papers’

TODAY show host Carson Daly gave an update about his marriage on Friday's show after previously revealing he and his wife had a "sleep divorce." Carson, 48, told viewers about he was continuing the successful "sleep divorce" with his wife Siri, 41, a Today Food contributor, which reportedly first began when she was pregnant.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The US Sun

Our son banned us from his wedding because we’re ‘not good enough’ for his in-laws – so now we’re selling his house

FURIOUS parents have claimed their ungrateful son uninvited them from his wedding despite living rent-free in their second home - and now plan to sell it from under him. After expecting to celebrate their son's wedding later this year, the stunned parents were instead told not to attend as they would "embarrass" the bride-to-be.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
womansday.com

This $36 Amazon Dress Gets Me Stopped on the Street

On my way to the subway one recent morning, a woman approached me and said something that prompted me to take my AirPods out. “What?!” I yelled back, because this is New York, and we don’t usually talk to or acknowledge each other except in rare emergencies. “I love your dress!” she said. After I thanked her and revealed, in a slightly embarrassed tone, that it was from Amazon, she whipped her phone out right there on the spot, looked it up, and added it to her cart. Am I...an influencer? I thought, as I continued my walk to the Q train.
SHOPPING
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

29K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy