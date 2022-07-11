Biden to hold four-way virtual summit with Israel, UAE and India

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will participate in a four-way virtual summit with the leaders of Israel, the United Arab Emirates and India during his Middle East trip this week, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

Sullivan told reporters that the summit will focus on food security.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

