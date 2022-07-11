ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

4 places moved to the CDC's 'high' risk category for travel

By Marnie Hunter, Forrest Brown
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved Bolivia and Peru in South America, Lebanon in the Middle East and Tunisia in North Africa to its "high" risk category for...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 20

Bonnie Adele
2d ago

HA HA HA HA HA . Yeah right . Let’s just keep limiting travel and make it hard for people to go anywhere. Do people see what is happening?? More control, more tyranny . NWO is just around the corner Unless the people STOP complying !!! 👿😡

Reply(3)
10
FoxtrotJulietBravo
3d ago

Nobody cares! I travel to two places last week and I never wore a mask or ever ever ever one shot, you are fine people, live your lives

Reply
11
Jimmy steel
2d ago

Most dangerous place in the world to go is the United States of America

Reply
8
Related
deseret.com

4 main omicron variant symptoms to expect

The “stealth” omicron variant is on track to be surpassed by new COVID-19 subvariants, namely BA.4 and BA.5. This week, the BA.5 strain alone made up 20%-27% of cases in the U.S., while BA.4 had a hold on 8.8% to 14.5% of infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leana Wen
The Independent

Top Covid symptom in patients revealed by new data as infections surge across UK

Covid-19 infections in the UK have jumped by more than half a million, with the rise likely to be driven by the latest Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, figures show.Hospital numbers are also continuing to increase, with early signs of a rise in intensive care admissions among older age groups.A total of 2.3 million people in private households are estimated to have had the virus last week, up 32% from a week earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).This is the highest estimate for total infections since late April, but is still some way below the record...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Bolivia#Mexico#Laos#Peru#Archaelogical#Pinkuylluna#Rf Getty Images#South American#North African#Inca
Fortune

Meet ‘Centaurus,’ the new ‘stealth Omicron.’ It was just found in the U.S. and may escape immunity more than any other COVID strain

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A new Omicron subvariant on the radar of the World Health Organization—one some experts say could be the most immune-evasive yet—has been identified in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told Fortune on Thursday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Malaysia
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Indonesia
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
Country
Greece
Country
Netherlands
ZDNet

He flew American Airlines, she flew United. For both, the unthinkable happened

A lot of Americans are thinking twice these days. Should they fly somewhere, anywhere? Or should they tolerate the high price of gas and drive somewhere, anywhere?. Currently, America's airlines seem to enjoy all the efficiency and competence of, well, America's politicians. Delta, for example, got so desperate that it...
LIFESTYLE
AOL Corp

Still Testing Positive for COVID-19 After 10 Days? What to Know

There's a new crop of omicron subvariants circulating around the country, and they seem to be extending our current COVID-19 wave. That's why at-home rapid antigen tests are still an important tool in keeping yourself and your community safe. But the results from rapid tests — and how to act on them — can also be confusing, especially if you're still testing positive late in your infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
157K+
Post
867M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy