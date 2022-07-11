ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'There is potential to lose': US Air Force chief of staff on keeping pace with China

By CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. tells Amanpour about his efforts to...

Comments / 43

Janis Strube Gangi
4d ago

If Biden keeps giving our reserve fuel away to China he puts our military and country in jeopardy more then he has already.

Reply(1)
26
Mark McD
4d ago

That video was more about the General's experience than the issues we face with China. Instead of importing illegals and supporting them, wasting training on woke pronoun usage, why don't Democrats focus on keeping our freedoms.

Reply
6
Bill Weronko
4d ago

Biden's woke military focuses on the pronouns and drives away patriotic young people is the key concern.

Reply
7
