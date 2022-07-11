'There is potential to lose': US Air Force chief of staff on keeping pace with China
Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. tells Amanpour about his efforts to...www.cnn.com
Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. tells Amanpour about his efforts to...www.cnn.com
If Biden keeps giving our reserve fuel away to China he puts our military and country in jeopardy more then he has already.
That video was more about the General's experience than the issues we face with China. Instead of importing illegals and supporting them, wasting training on woke pronoun usage, why don't Democrats focus on keeping our freedoms.
Biden's woke military focuses on the pronouns and drives away patriotic young people is the key concern.
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 43