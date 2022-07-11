ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Arrested In Loudoun County On DUI Had Four Kids In His Car: Police

By Josh Lanier
 3 days ago
Jose Vallejos Cruz Photo Credit: Loudoun County Sheriff's Office

Police arrested a 37-year-old man in Loudoun County last week after they found him driving under the influence with four children in the car, authorities said.

Jose L. Vallejos Cruz, of Maryland, was pulled over on Friday, July 9, when he ran a red light at the intersection of Harry Byrd Boulevard and Cascades Parkway in Sterling just after 11 p.m., the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. The deputy determined he was intoxicated after speaking with Cruz, authorities said.

There were four children and another adult inside the car. Deputies aren't releasing any information on the kids to protect their identity. Authorities turned the children over to the other adult in the car — a relative — after they determined she was not under the influence.

Officials charged Cruz with four counts of cruelty and injuries to children and driving under the influence, the Sheriff's Office said. He was released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center after he posted a $10,000 bond, deputies added.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Police#Maryland#Law Enforcement#The Sheriff S Office#Daily Voice
