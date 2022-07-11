ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

With injunction, a resolution to RGGI in Pennsylvania still far off

By RecordStaff
therecord-online.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, PA – The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative saga may not end quickly, even with a new governor this fall. A Commonwealth Court injunction on Friday paused RGGI from taking effect, retroactively, on July 1 and could lead to delays in allowance auctions. The Department of Environmental Protection is expected to...

therecord-online.com

Comments / 1

Related
buckscountyherald.com

Pennsylvania Republican leaders endorse Josh Shapiro for governor

Last week, in the first wave of Republican endorsements, nine Pennsylvania Republican leaders announced their endorsement of Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s campaign for governor of Pennsylvania. This group of Republican endorsers for Shapiro includes former Congressmen Charlie Dent of Lehigh County and Jim Greenwood of Bucks County. “I have...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

New state budget fully funds Pa. farm bill for a fourth time

HARRISBURG, PA – A first-of-its-kind set of programs designed to support and invest in Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry has been fully funded for the fourth time, state agriculture officials said this week. The budget, which was signed by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf last Friday, allocates $13.6 million...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Changes coming to Pennsylvania marijuana law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed a law that authorizes certain financial institutions to work with legitimate cannabis-related businesses, primarily medical marijuana operators. House Bill 331 allows an authorized financial institution to provide services for legitimate cannabis-related businesses and their business associates. The bill also...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pennbets.com

Bill Would Broaden Truck Stop VGT Possibilities In Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Legislature’s budget session wrapped up last week with no evident changes affecting the state’s gaming industry, but a York County lawmaker is aiming for a type of expansion in the fall. A bill introduced Wednesday by Republican Rep. Seth Grove would remove a requirement that truck...
YORK COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indiana, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
State
Indiana State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
WTAJ

Republican accountability PAC focuses attack on Doug Mastriano

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Recent polling shows a close battle in the race for Pennsylvania governor. Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro and his party have already spent millions attacking Doug Mastriano and now Republicans are joining in, too. The Republican Accountability PAC recently launched a campaign called “Republican Voters Against Mastriano.” It’s a group of current […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Three new state parks coming to Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA — Governor Tom Wolf announced in a Tweet that Pennsylvania will be getting three new state parks. According to his Tweet, the funding was secured in the year's budget to make the investment into the parks system.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania law funds state elections, bans outside funds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania election officials are applauding a new law that, for the first time, guarantees state money to counties for running elections. Senate Bill 982 amends the Pennsylvania Election Code to provide public funding for county boards of election. The state funds will be used to help counties register voters, prepare and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
Person
Josh Shapiro
Lancaster Farming

New Pennsylvania Laws Will Head Off Nutrient Runoff

Pennsylvania farmers and other fertilizer users have new tools to control runoff thanks to recently enacted legislation. The state budget, which Gov. Tom Wolf signed July 8, creates a $220 million Clean Streams Fund. Of that, $154 million will support the new Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program. And on Monday, Wolf...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Lawsuits#State Supreme Court#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Commonwealth Court#The General Assembly#Penn Future
abc27.com

What is the Pennsylvania motto?

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania state motto “Virtue, liberty, and independence” appears across the commonwealth. The Pennsylvania motto can be seen on the state flag, coat of arms, and the state quarter. Pennsylvania’s coat of arms is called “one of the most familiar” of the state’s emblems, featuring...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beavercountyradio.com

Pennsylvania Sues Three Counties Over Counting Mail-in ballots

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s elections agency is suing three Republican-controlled county governments to force their election boards to report primary results to include ballots with undated exterior envelopes. The Department of State on Tuesday sued Lancaster, Berks and Fayette in Commonwealth Court. The complaint describes them as “outlier counties” that have not properly certified vote tallies in the May 17 election that included nominating contests for U.S. Senate, governor and most of the Legislature. The department wants an order forcing the three counties to include in their primary election tallies all absentee and mail-in voters, “even if the voter failed to write a date on the declaration printed on the ballot’s return envelope.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
PennLive.com

Expanding dirty hydrogen in Pennsylvania would be a dangerous mistake | Opinion

No matter the color of our skin or the amount of money we make, we all deserve a future where our communities can thrive, where our children are healthy, and where the land, air, and water we depend on are clean, safe, and beautiful. Unfortunately, Gov. Tom Wolf’s announcement to pursue a regional hydrogen hub in Pennsylvania, a move backed by the fossil fuel industries that put us in the mess we’re currently in, stands in the way of that future.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
aroundambler.com

Municipalities in Pennsylvania can now prohibit or restrict the use of fireworks

Governor Tom Wolf recently signed a bill that changes the law for fireworks in Pennsylvania. In 2017, the state loosened the laws involving fireworks and that has driven constant complaints about the impact on pets, those with PTSD, and generally becoming an ongoing nuisance. Under the new law, municipalities may...
wdac.com

Pro Life Groups React To Governor’s Executive Order

HARRISBURG – Pro life groups reacted to Gov. Tom Wolf’s executive order on abortion. PA Family Institute President Michael Geer says, “This new executive order just confirms Gov. Wolf’s title as PA’s most extreme governor on abortion, Just as Pennsylvanians do not want their tax dollars paying for abortions, they also do not want government, through the use of tax dollars, advertising and promoting abortion.” Geer added that Wolf’s claim the PA Constitution provides a guarantees a right to an abortion is simply not true. PA Pro Life Federation’s Education Director, Bonnie Finnerty commented that Wolf wants PA to become an abortion magnet. We already have over 32,000 abortions a year in the Commonwealth, equating to five kindergarten classes lost each and every day. Rather than pushing for even more abortion and competing with radical states like New York and New Jersey for abortion tourism, we should concentrate on providing compassionate care and tangible support for pregnant women in need and their vulnerable children.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy