HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After a quiet Saturday weather-wise we are awakening to an alert for possible heavy weather starting later today. Overnight the air has turned rather muggy thanks to a weak south breeze. Saturday’s hot, dry air has been replaced by a humid tropical feel which this summer has a history of downpours and high water even high winds. Oddly much of today will just be threatening with a grey overcast. Before 3 in the afternoon just a quick passing shower or thunderstorm is expected for most. But by late afternoon into the evening hours, drenching thunderstorms will be arriving from Cincinnati and Louisville.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 21 HOURS AGO