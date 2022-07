Former Raleigh City Council member John Odom seeks to rejoin the board he served on for over 20 years. Odom, 75, filed to run for one of two at-large seats on the council. He served on the Raleigh City Council from 1993 to 2015 in the District B seat, which covers northeast Raleigh. He was defeated by current incumbent David Cox in 2015 and again in 2017.

