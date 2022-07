The following is a press release from the Klamath Drainage District. KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - The day after our country celebrated its independence, and just three days after water in KDD’s North Canal was used to fight a wildfire in a nearby Midland neighborhood, the United States Department of Justice, on behalf of the Bureau of Reclamation, filed a complaint against the district alleging there is no “Project Supply” available for the district and further alleging the district is making “unauthorized diversions” in breach of its contract.”

KLAMATH FALLS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO