Lala Kent Alleges Randall Emmett Tackled Her and Knocked Her to the Ground in Bombshell LA Times Report

Vanderpump Rules cast member Lala Kent and her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett, were together for about five years. The former couple even has a daughter together, Ocean. However, since their breakup in October 2021, Kent has been open about many negative things that allegedly went on in their relationship.

Recently, Kent even alleged in a report by the LA Times that Emmett once tackled her and knocked her to the ground during a dispute about his phone.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s rocky relationship

Then-couple Lala Kent and Randall Emmett in 2019 | Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Kent and Emmett started dating sometime in late 2015 or early 2016. From the beginning, their relationship was plagued with scandals.

At the time, there were rumors that Emmett was still with his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers . Kent had always maintained that Emmett and Childers were separated and he did not cheat. However, in a recent interview on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live , she alleged, “I got a screenshot message that was dated January 2017 that he was working on his marriage. I’m not [a homewrecker]. I would have, well knowing everything that I know now, I wouldn’t have even given him the time of day.”

Throughout Kent and Emmett’s relationship, the pair had many moments when they almost broke up for good . The final straw came in the fall of 2021 when photos and videos surfaced on social media of Emmett hanging out with women in Nashville. This led many fans to believe Emmett had cheated on Kent . The two broke up, though they continue to co-parent Ocean.

Lala Kent alleges Randall Emmett tackled her and knocked her to the ground

Since the breakup, Kent has talked to many media outlets about what went wrong in their relationship. In a new report from the Los Angeles Times , the Vanderpump Rules star said Emmett did not react well when she confronted him about his alleged infidelity.

“He ran after me, tackled me, and knocked me to the ground,” Kent claimed. “I used every ounce of strength to get him off of me as he was trying to pry it from my hands. That was when I knew, for sure, that there was a lot he was hiding.”

According to the outlet, Emmett’s team denied these accusations. The producer’s rep, Sallie Hofmeister, said, “These allegations are false and part of a now-familiar smear campaign orchestrated by Randall’s ex-fiancée to sway their custody dispute. Lala Kent has lied and manipulated others in her desperate attempt to win full custody of her daughter, keep her name in the press, and remain relevant in reality television.”

Their longtime nanny also alleged that “the only physical interaction I saw was Randall taking back his phone from Lala.”

Lala Kent once said she is ‘grateful’ for the women Randall Emmett was seen with

Although one might assume Kent would have beef with the women Emmett was seen with in Nashville, she told Page Six in December 2021 that the opposite is true.

“I will forever be grateful to those two girls walking across the street with him because they saved me,” Kent said. “Those two girls, I wish I knew who they were, because I would start sobbing and tell them, ‘You saved me. Thank you so much!’”

She also added, “I got that feeling in my gut that I talk about in my book [‘Give Them Lala’]. And that’s when I knew, I’m leaving this relationship.”

