Everything You Need to Know About Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons’ Marriage

After six years together, actors Kirsten Dunst , 40, and Jesse Plemons, 34, have finally tied the knot. The pair share two children: 4-year-old Ennis Howard and 14-month-old James Robert. Now, after having called each other “husband” and “wife” for years, Dunst and Plemons made things official in early July at the GoldenEye resort in Jamaica.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons as co-stars

Dunst and Plemons met on the set of Fargo in 2015. Talking to People in December 2021 about their relationship and working with his then-girlfriend, Plemons said: “We fell in love creatively first on Fargo , just immediately trusted each other. I’m constantly amazed by what she brings. She just operates from such a deep place in her soul.”

The pair then followed up their co-starring roles on Fargo with roles in 2017’s Black Mirror and 2018’s Drunk History. Most recently, the pair played a married couple in Jane Campion’s Oscar-nominated film, The Power of the Dog . Both Dunst and Plemons received nominations for the film: Dunst for Best Supporting Actress and Plemons for Best Supporting Actor.

From the red carpet at the 2022 Academy Awards, Dunst spoke about their nominations. “I was actually more, weirdly, excited for Jesse. I screamed,” she said, per People. “To be nominated together is the craziest thing. We just feel so lucky. We already won, you know?”

Kirsten Dunst as a young star

Dunst broke out in the ’90s film scene with her role as Claudia in Interview with the Vampire in 1994. Dunst was 10 years old at the time and starred opposite Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Antonio Banderas, and Christian Slater. That same year, Dunst also appeared in Little Women with Susan Sarandon, Winona Ryder, Claire Danes, and Christian Bale.

In 1995, Dunst was in Jumanji with the late Robin Williams, and in 1996 she took a recurring role on ER. 1999 saw Dunst appear in multiple films, including The Virgin Suicides and Drop Dead Gorgeous . Since then, she has continued to be one of Hollywood’s top actors, starring in Bring It On, Spider-Man, Mona Lisa Smile, Wimbledon, Elizabethtown, Marie Antoinette , Hidden Figures , and more.

Jesse Plemons as a Hollywood ‘it’ guy

Coincidentally, Plemons too began acting at a young age as Hobo in 1998’s Finding North. The late ’90s and early 2000s saw Plemons in several projects, including Varsity Blues; Walker, Texas Ranger ; and All the Pretty Horses.

Largely considered his breakout role, Plemons joined Friday Night Lights as Landry Clarke in 2006. Then, in 2012, he landed a recurring role on Breaking Bad before heading back to the big screen to star alongside Johnny Depp in 2015’s Black Mass and Tom Hanks in Bridge of Spies. More recently, Plemons has starred in Hostiles, Game Night, Vice, The Irishman, Jungle Cruise, Antlers, and Windfall.

Releasing this year, HBO’s Love and Death follows the true-crime story of Candy Montgomery and sees Plemons star opposite Marvel’s Scarlet Witch, Elizabeth Olsen . Plemons will also star in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

With the incredible resumes of both Dunst and Plemons, it is hard to imagine the stars having any time for a personal life. However, considering their love for each other and their craft, it seems likely audiences will be seeing more of Dunst and Plemons side by side — both on screen and off.

