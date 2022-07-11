Royals give pick, get prospects in trade with Braves

KANSAS CITY (KSNT)- The Royals are trading away a pick in the upcoming MLB Draft, and receiving three minor league players in return.

The team announced on Monday that they are sending a competitive balance pick (Selection No. 35 overall) in the 2022 MLB draft to the Braves. In exchange, the Royals will get three new prospects. Outfielder Drew Waters, right-handed pitcher Drew Hoffman, and infielder CJ Alexander are the three players headed to KC.

Waters will be sent to the Royals Triple-A affiliate in Omaha. Alexander and Hoffman will both head to Double-A in Northwest Arkansas. All three prospects are 25-years-old or younger.

Waters has spent most of his season in Triple-A for the Braves affiliate. He’s hitting .252 on the year with 18 extra base hits.

Hoffman started 15 games so far this season at High-A for the Braves, notching a 2.36 ERA. Alexander has tallied 15 home runs in 68 games for the Braves Double-A team this season.