ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals give pick, get prospects in trade with Braves

By Glenn Kinley
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wQ2qW_0gbyalQT00

KANSAS CITY (KSNT)- The Royals are trading away a pick in the upcoming MLB Draft, and receiving three minor league players in return.

The team announced on Monday that they are sending a competitive balance pick (Selection No. 35 overall) in the 2022 MLB draft to the Braves. In exchange, the Royals will get three new prospects. Outfielder Drew Waters, right-handed pitcher Drew Hoffman, and infielder CJ Alexander are the three players headed to KC.

Waters will be sent to the Royals Triple-A affiliate in Omaha. Alexander and Hoffman will both head to Double-A in Northwest Arkansas. All three prospects are 25-years-old or younger.

Waters has spent most of his season in Triple-A for the Braves affiliate. He’s hitting .252 on the year with 18 extra base hits.

Hoffman started 15 games so far this season at High-A for the Braves, notching a 2.36 ERA. Alexander has tallied 15 home runs in 68 games for the Braves Double-A team this season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Andrew Benintendi named AL All-Star

KANSAS CITY (KSNT)- Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi was named an American League All-Star on Sunday. Benintendi has put up the 5th best batting average in the league so far this season, hitting .317. That mark is the highest by a Royal at the all star break since Mike Moustakas hit .318 in 2017.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY

Kansas City Royals will have 10 players missing from series in Toronto over vaccine mandate

The Kansas City Royals will be shorthanded during their trip to Toronto. Kansas City manager Mike Matheny confirmed on Wednesday that 10 players will not travel with the team to Toronto for their four-game series against the Blue Jays due to the Canadian government's vaccine mandate. Canada requires anyone entering the country to have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, the second at least 14 days before entry.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
KSNT News

Cattle truck flips, at least 10 cattle dead

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Fire Department called Monday’s crash an “ordeal” after a semi overturned with 60 head of cattle. The RCPD was called to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Fancy Creek Road and Winkler Mills Road near Randolph Monday around 9:15 a.m. Police reported a 2016 Peterbilt […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Murder suspect linked to four recent shootings

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Criminal charges have been filed against Jahiem Brown for the murder of Louis Perez Cantrell. Brown is now facing additional charges after ballistics evidence linked him to four other recent shootings. On July 5, police responded to a call in the 200 block of SE Lawrence...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

New invasive species find their way to Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Asian Jumping Worms have officially been found in Kansas. Residents may need to check their gardens because there may be some harmful invaders. These Jumping Worms are native to East Asia. Unlike the pink band of the native Eastern European Earthworm, these worms have a white band across their necks. They are […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Waters
KSNT News

Topeka ranks as one of the most dangerous places to live in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Is the City of Topeka a safe place for its residents? According to one source, the answer may be a strong no. Neighborhood Scout reports that the capital city of Kansas might not be the safest place to live. This is best represented through Neighborhood Scout’s low score for Topeka: it ranked as being safer than only 3% of other U.S. cities.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas man killed in fiery crash in western part of state

STANTON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas man was killed in a deadly crash Monday in the western part of the state after rear-ending a semi. A 33-year-old truck driver from Moscow, Kansas was driving westbound on Highway 160 when he stopped to turn north onto a service road, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Dennis Duwayne Davis, 57, of Pierceville, was driving behind the semi and failed to stop, hitting the semi from behind, said KHP.
MOSCOW, KS
KSNT News

Topeka family is on the lookout after guns stolen

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Four teenage boys broke into a home in South Topeka on Friday. They walked through the carport, peeked through the windows and walked through their side door. The family believes the group of boys thought the house was empty. “They opened the door, walked right in because my daughter was downstairs asleep, […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Royals#Mlb Draft#Minor League
KSNT News

Salina woman dies in head-on crash Sunday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 38-year-old Salina woman was killed Sunday in Saline County when a 16-year-old driver crossed the center lines and hit her head-on. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported on Sunday evening that Jennifer Michelle Wangerin, 38, was driving east on Magnolia Road at 4:36 p.m. in a Dodge Ram 3500 when Joseph Owens, 16, of Solomon, driving a Jeep Commander, crossed the center line for unknown reasons and hit Wangerin head-on.
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

Bullet grazes person in Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A shooting on Saturday night left one person with injuries in Topeka. In the late hours of June 9, a shooting occurred on 13th and Mulvane Street. According to the Topeka Watch Commander, a bullet grazed the subject and was taken to an area hospital. The subject was released after being treated at the hospital. The injuries were described as non-life threatening.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KBI arrests woman on meth charges

ALLEN COUNTY (KSNT) – The KBI has arrested a woman in regards to methamphetamine-related charges in Allen County. At 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, authorities executed a search warrant in the 500 block of Bridge Street in Humboldt, Kansas. Cindy Reynolds, 54, of Humboldt, was arrested for methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession […]
ALLEN COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, has died

NEW YORK (AP) — Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump, has died in New York City, the former president announced on social media Thursday. “I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNT News

Manhattan woman arrested for arson

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department has arrested a Manhattan woman accused of arson. Mahbobba Babrakzai was taken into custody on Sunday, July 10. He is being held on a $50,000 bond. Manhattan Fire Department investigators, along with Riley County Police Department determined the cause of the...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Topeka police investigating Thursday park shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Topeka police reported an adult man was driven to a Topeka hospital with a minor gunshot wound. Officers went to the hospital to conduct an investigation of the shooting which is believed to have happened in North Topeka’s Garfield Park, located in the 1600 block of NE Quincy.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Crash claims life of truck driver in Kansas

THOMAS COUNTY (KSNT) – In a bizarre set of circumstances in Thomas County, in the western part of the state, a 52-year-old man died as a result of a semi crash. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Steven Hull Raley, 52, was going west on I-70 at 1:35 p.m., when his 2019 Volvo truck left […]
THOMAS COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy