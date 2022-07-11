ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robinson Cano to make Braves debut Monday vs. Mets

By Zac Wassink
 3 days ago
May 24, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres designated hitter Robinson Cano (24) leads off second base during the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park. Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets now know they'll see a familiar face when they open a pivotal series against the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.

It was learned earlier on Monday that eight-time All-Star Robinson Cano, who was designated for assignment by the Mets back on May 2, was expected to be activated by the Braves for Monday's game after he was acquired via a Sunday trade with the San Diego Padres. Per ESPN and The Associated Press, Cano is starting at second base and batting ninth against his former employer.

The Mets released Cano six days after they initially designated him for assignment when he was batting a paltry .195 with one home run and three RBI in 41 at-bats. At the time, the 39-year-old was owed nearly $45 million.

Cano missed the entire 2021 season while serving a suspension related to the use of performance-enhancing drugs. After he and the Mets parted ways, he landed with the Padres but failed to find success with them. In total, he went 3-for-33 in 12 MLB contests for San Diego.

He also spent time with Triple-A El Paso, where he batted .333 with three homers and 20 RBI.

The Braves have won 29 of their last 37 matchups and began Monday trailing the first-place Mets by just 1.5 games in the National League East standings.

