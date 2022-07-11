ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Fact check: UFO image is digitally altered photo of Air Force training exercise

By Kate S. Petersen, USA TODAY
 3 days ago
The claim: Image shows authentic UFO from 2014

Some social media users are sharing an image they claim shows a UFO near a U.S. Air Force base.

In the image, a fighter pilot can be seen looking out the window of a cockpit at an airborne radially symmetrical object – supposedly a UFO.

"UFO photographed on June 21, 2014 by the pilot from the cockpit of an F-16 military plane flying near Lackland Air Force Base of the United States located in San Antonio, Texas," reads a June 13 Facebook post featuring the image.

The post garnered thousands of interactions. The image was also shared widely on Facebook in late 2021.

But the image is not authentic, nor is it from 2014. It is based on a 2004 Air Force photo that was digitally manipulated to include the supposed UFO. The original photo, taken during a flight exercise, shows another fighter jet, not a UFO.

USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook users who shared the post for comment.

Original photo from 2004 US Air Force training exercise in Thailand, does not show UFO

The original photo can be found in a photo reel associated with an Air Force news article detailing the 2004 flight exercise. The training missions took place in Thailand and included air force personnel from the U.S. and other countries.

In the reel, the photo is labeled: "An F-15E Strike Eagle crewmember ... checks his wingman during a Cope Tiger '04 exercise mission." It was taken by an Air Force photographer.

Our rating: Altered

Based on our research, an image purportedly showing an authentic UFO from 2014 was ALTERED. The image is a digitally altered version of a photo from a 2004 training exercise.

Our fact-check sources:

  • Politifact, June 30, No proof viral Facebook image of pilot spotting UFO is authentic
  • Air Force, Feb. 24, 2004, Strike Eagles make debut in Cope Tiger exercise
  • Air Force, Feb. 24, 2004, U.S. Air Force photo jpg

