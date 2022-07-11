ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Supreme Court rejects plea for quick ruling on effort to stop abortion ban

By Bobby Harrison
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1puV3p_0gbyZQnd00

A three-judge panel of the state Supreme Court has rejected the petition of Jackson Women’s Health Organization to allow the resumption of abortions as early as this week.

The Supreme Court justices have said that instead they will wait for arguments from Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s office to be submitted before ruling on the petition of the abortion supporters. The three-justice panel of James Kitchens, Dawn Beam and Kenneth Griffis has given Fitch’s office until July 25 to respond to a petition requesting that the Supreme Court rescind the abortion ban.

The abortion ban was put in place after Fitch’s office successfully argued before the U.S. Supreme Court for the reversal of Roe v. Wade, a decades-old decision that provided a national right to an abortion.

The abortion ban went into effect in Mississippi on Thursday. At the time the ban went into effect, Jackson Women’s Health Organization was the only abortion provider in the state. The clinic had filed a lawsuit asking that the ban been postponed based on a 1998 state Supreme Court ruling saying that there was a right to an abortion in Mississippi’s constitution separate from the right granted under the U.S. Constitution in Roe v. Wade.

Despite the state Supreme Court saying the right to an abortion existed in the Mississippi Constitution, Chancery Judge Debbra Halford of Franklin County refused to stop the ban from taking effect.

Now the clinic is asking the state Supreme Court to rule on the issue and is requesting a quick decision.

In a motion, attorneys for the clinic said, “By July 25, Mississippians will have been without abortion access for over two weeks. They will have been denied their rights under the Mississippi Constitution to privacy and bodily autonomy, as they are compelled by the state to endure the risks of pregnancy and bear children against their will. The deprivation of constitutional rights, and the harms of forced pregnancy and childbirth, are substantial and irreversible. Absent relief from this Court, the harm will continue.”

The three-judge panel rejected that argument, opting instead to wait for arguments from the AG, due July 25.

The abortion ban is in effect in Mississippi because of a trigger law passed in 2007 that went into effect if Roe v. Wade was overturned. Attorneys for the abortion clinic say the 1998 state Supreme Court ruling recognizing a Mississippi constitutional right to an abortion supersedes the trigger law and another Mississippi law banning abortions after six weeks.

We want to hear from you!

By listening more intently and understanding the people who make up Mississippi’s communities, our reporters put a human face on how policy affects everyday Mississippians. We’re listening closely to our readers to help us continue to align our work with the needs and priorities of people from all across Mississippi. Please take a few minutes to tell us what’s on your mind by clicking the button below.

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Read this on the web

Comments / 5

Shay Johnson
2d ago

I support the US Supreme Court decision to overthrow Roe vs Wade. It’s surprising to me how so many people support MURDER because I don’t care how you dress up the name, it is still MURDER. God clearly states in the Holy Bible and I quote…”Thy shall NOT kill” so if we going to support abortion(which is MURDER) we shouldn’t disagree when a mother decides one day to kill her 1,2 or 3 year old that she birth!!! That’s her body she used to birth the baby and that’s her child so she should have the right to Murder that child…..right??? You can put a dress, makeup and lipstick on a pig but at the end of the day, it’s still a pig!!! Murder is Murder I don’t care what name you attach to it!!! Regardless of the circumstances give that baby to a loving family. Someone may say well…what if she has to choose her life or the baby’s life? A REAL MOTHER not a Mom, will choose her baby’s life any day over hers!! My question to the women which are you, a Mother or a Mom?

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcbi.com

Primary defendant in the Mississippi welfare fraud scandal blaming former governor

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – For the first time, the primary defendant in the Mississippi welfare fraud scandal is publicly pointing the finger at former governor Phil Bryant. Nancy New’s attorneys filed a court brief on her behalf, saying Phil Bryant directed her to provide funds to Brett Favre. Following that direction, New had the Mississippi Community Education Center contract with Favre Enterprises for more than $1 million dollars.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
WAPT

Abortion legal battle wages on in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — The abortion legal battle wages on as attorneys on both sides line up for a hearing later this month before the Mississippi Supreme Court. Last week's Chancery Court ruling refusing to take up the argument sets the stage for the high court fight. At issue, for both sides, is where the state stands. Is it a matter for the states to decide? Or is it dependent on a higher court ruling?
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Former officials for Mississippi school district ordered to pay back more than $200,000

Mississippi’s State Auditor Shad White announced that former Holmes County Consolidated School District Superintendent James Henderson, former Chief Financial Officer Cheryl Peoples, and four former school board members — Anthony Anderson, Louise Winters, April Jones, and Elder Dean — were issued demand letters resulting from audit findings released in December 2020.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynn Fitch
WJTV 12

Jackson attorney pleads guilty in timber fraud scheme

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson attorney pled guilty on Wednesday to conspiracy to defraud investors in a timber deed investment scheme. Attorney Jon Darrell Seawright, 50, pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Carlton W. Reeves to a Criminal Information charging him with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Prosecutors said Seawright admitted that between 2011 […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Company setting up medical marijuana clinics across Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — Doctors and patients are signing up to get certified for Mississippi's new medical marijuana program. Maryland-based Green Health Docs is planning to set up clinics across the state as the program takes shape. "Right now, we have an office in Biloxi, and we also have an...
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Law#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#The U S Supreme Court
mississippifreepress.org

‘It Belongs to Us, Too’: Latinx LGTBQ Mississippians Gather in Jackson for Inaugural ‘Queerceañera’

View Lukas Flippo’s photo gallery of the Immigrants Alliance for Justice and Equity Queerceañera at the bottom of this article. Dozens of Latinx Mississippians arrived at Fondren Hall as guests of what the Immigrant Alliance for Justice and Equity believes was the first public Latinx Pride event in the state on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Volunteers from the IAJE, a Mississippi organization founded to support and advocate for immigrant communities, spent days transforming the event center from a blank, carpeted canvas with plastic chairs into an elegant ballroom for their first annual “queerceañera.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
fox40jackson.com

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Regional Director is briefed on healthcare needs in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The Regional Director from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services made a stop in Jackson Tuesday. Antrell Tyson came to Mississippi to hear how Community Health Centers and other health care entities, and community partners are addressing several issues in the state. That includes mental health, maternal health, food insecurities, and Medicaid expansion.
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Magnolia State Live

‘I don’t need any hell-raising. I need some heaven lifting.’ Police chief urges people to give information about murder of Mississippi man

Brookhaven’s police chief urges people with information about a Tuesday night murder to make a statement on the record. At 9:26 p.m. Tuesday, Brookhaven Police officers were dispatched to a residence at 414 Old Wesson Road. “Upon arrival, officers found a subject lying on the floor, not moving,” said...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

Jackson, MS
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

 https://mississippitoday.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy