Friends mourn the loss of beloved football coach shot and killed in attempted QT car jacking on Peachtree Parkway

fox5atlanta.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends tell FOX 5 Atlanta's Rob DiRienzo that Bradley Coleman, the man...

SHAWN GEE
2d ago

It bothers me so much, that they killed him for his property. Some that he labored for and they wanted. Our ppl are the worst and we don't value each other.

Stay Payd
3d ago

no car is worth fighting and especially dying for. Any automobile can be replaced but your life cannot be.

