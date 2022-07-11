ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to celebrate 7-Eleven Day

By Kim Yonick
 3 days ago

(WFXR) — Get ready to celebrate with your favorite Slurpee during 7-Eleven Day .

Stores all across the nation will be showing their appreciation with a free drink. This special day kicked off in 2002, when the convenience store wanted to celebrate its birthday on July 11.

The store — which started as an icehouse storefront in Dallas, Texas — has been around since 1927, according to the store’s website.

To celebrate the store’s 95th birthday, there will be a limited-time-only mystery Slurpee drink flavor called What the Fanta.

If you want to get your hands on a free Slurpee here’s what you need to do:

  • Download the 7-Eleven or Speedway app
  • Visit a 7-Eleven, Speedway, or Stripes store from July 1 through July 11
  • Fill up one of the special Slurpee Day cups
  • Scan your 7-Eleven or Speedway app at checkout

To find a store near you, check out the 7-Eleven website .

WVNS

Neighbor says St. Colman arson is a loss

IRISH MOUNTAIN, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia State Police on Tuesday arrested two men in connection with a June 25 fire that destroyed a historic landmark in Raleigh County. St. Colman Catholic Church was built in 1877 and has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1984, but it was destroyed by a fire […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Hinton sinkhole isn’t really a sinkhole

HINTON, WV (WVNS)– A 38-foot sinkhole that’s stopped traffic in Hinton is not actually a sinkhole. City Manager Chris Meadows told 59 News on Wednesday that the 38-foot hole is caused by a collapsed water pipe under the ground, known as a culvert. The culvert is around a century old, meaning it is past due […]
HINTON, WV
