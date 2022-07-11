How to celebrate 7-Eleven Day
(WFXR) — Get ready to celebrate with your favorite Slurpee during 7-Eleven Day .
Stores all across the nation will be showing their appreciation with a free drink. This special day kicked off in 2002, when the convenience store wanted to celebrate its birthday on July 11.
The store — which started as an icehouse storefront in Dallas, Texas — has been around since 1927, according to the store’s website.RELATED: Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $440 million
To celebrate the store’s 95th birthday, there will be a limited-time-only mystery Slurpee drink flavor called What the Fanta.
If you want to get your hands on a free Slurpee here’s what you need to do:
- Download the 7-Eleven or Speedway app
- Visit a 7-Eleven, Speedway, or Stripes store from July 1 through July 11
- Fill up one of the special Slurpee Day cups
- Scan your 7-Eleven or Speedway app at checkout
To find a store near you, check out the 7-Eleven website .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.
Comments / 0