ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anita, IA

Mary Lou Phillips Obituary

By Sarah Archibald
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dQdBe_0gbyXsOH00

Mary Lou Phillips, age 78, of Anita, IA, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at her residence under the brief care of St. Croix Hospice.

Mary Lou Christensen was born November 6, 1943, to parents Arlo and Frances (Briles) Christensen. She was the last surviving of six children. She was raised in the Anita area where she attended country school and Anita High School with the class of 1961. She joined the Armed Services at the age of 18.

After serving her country she returned to Anita until relocating to Colorado where she was married to Jerry Hoyer in 1978. In 2003 Mary Lou relocated back to Anita where she was wed to Larry Phillips.

She is survived by her husband Larry Phillips, children Tamara McCarron (Dennis) and Wade Little (Jodi), grandchildren Mark, Elizabeth, Kevin, Kailey, Brittany, and Colleen, and great-grandchildren, Avalon, Gregory, Kia, Isaac, and Isaiah.

She was preceded in death by daughter Vicky Lee Little, husband Jerry Hoyer, parents Arlo and Frances Christensen, and siblings Margaret Marnin, Mardyll Fries, Marlene Strauss, and David Christensen.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Adel, IA, with full military honors from Iowa Military Funeral Honors and Anita Color Guard Post 210.

Memorials may be directed to the Phillips Family in honor of Mary Lou and may be mailed to the P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022. They will be designated to many of her favorite local charities.

Services are arranged by the staff of Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Anita, IA.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Gary Lee Newton Obituary

Gary Lee Newton was born on December 7, 1937, the son of Kenneth L and Genevieve K (Lambi) Newton in Greenfield, Iowa. He passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Crest Haven Care Center in Creston. Gary grew up in Adair County and graduated from Greenfield High School...
GREENFIELD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Marvin Bissen Obituary

Marvin Paul Bissen was born on a farm in Crawford county in Iowa to Joseph and Anna (Erlbacher) Bissen on August 7, 1926. He attended St. Paul’s Catholic School in Defiance, Iowa. One year of his schooling was near the farm in a country school. Marvin graduated with the class of 1944. He worked with his dad on the farm until he was 21 years old. He received room, board and spending money for working on the farm. He married Helen Gross on September 30, 1947 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Earling, Iowa. With this union six children were born. The children are Linda, Duane, Connie, Dennis, Nancy and Roger.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Phil Kordick Obituary

Mass of Christian Burial: Will be held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Massena with burial in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, north of Bridgewater. Full Military Graveside Rites will be conducted by the Willam Thompson American Legion Post No. 703. Father Phillip Bempong will officiate the service. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com. The Lamb Funeral Home of Fontanelle is in charge of professional arrangements.
BRIDGEWATER, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
State
Colorado State
City
Adel, IA
City
Anita, IA
Western Iowa Today

Nelson Family Announce 4-H Scholarship Winner

(Atlantic) The Delores and Gail Nelson Cass County 4-H Scholarship recipient is Bryan York of Atlantic. The scholarship was established to honor the Nelsons’ strong support of the Cass County 4-H program throughout their lives, both as youth members and adult volunteers. The scholarship is for a Cass County 4-H’er who has been active in 4-H and has demonstrated strong leadership skills. The student must be enrolled as an incoming freshman at a four-year college or university in the state of Iowa.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon County Fair Underway

(Audubon) The Audubon County Fair is underway. KSOM Morning personality Frank Rizzo broadcasting live from the fairgrounds interviewed Abby Brooks on Thursday morning. Brooks started showing at the fair at a very young age. In the pet Show Collin Hansen showed the Champion Cat, Alexander Foran showed the reserve, and...
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Local lemonade stands donates to Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association

(Atlantic) A lemonade stand set up by 11-year-old Kaden Frieze, of Lewis, has raised $400 for the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. Ben Bartholomew says the money will be used to support veterans in a variety of ways. “Sometimes that’s financial and sometimes it’s in other ways. That’s our mission is to support veterans and of course we have a hobby of riding motorcycles and hanging out together and stuff like that.”
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

James Mailander Obituary

James Thomas Mailander, husband, father, farmer, and friend, passed away on March 22, 2022. Born on August 24, 1937, the son of Beatrice Ellen Connor Mailander and Harold Henry Mailander, he was a lifelong resident of Wiota, Iowa. Jim graduated from Wiota High School in 1955, noted for being particularly...
WIOTA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Croix Hospice#The Armed Services#Kia#Mardyll Fries#The Phillips Family
Western Iowa Today

Update: Council Bluffs man dies in Train vs Semi Accident

(Walnut) The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says the semi vs train accident south of Walnut Wednesday afternoon resulted in the passing of the semi-truck driver, 54-year-old Ronald Huntoon of Council Bluffs. The personnel on the train were Iowa Interstate Railroad employees and were uninjured. The accident happened at approximately...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Tawnia Ganzer Joins Guthrie County State Bank Lending Team

(Guthrie Center) The Guthrie County State Bank announces the addition of Tawnia Ganzer to the agriculture lending team. According to the press release, Ganzer brings more than 20 years of lending experience to an employee-owned, independent bank with deep roots in the agricultural and business industries in Guthrie County and the surrounding region.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adams County Fair Events for Tuesday, July 12

(Adams Co.) Today is the final day of the Adams County Fair. The Dairy Show begins at 8:00 a.m.; Beef Show is at 9:00 a.m.; and the 4-H Dog Show is at 1:00 p.m. Evy Ganfield, Adams County Youth and Outreach Coordinator, said an event they started last year and are making bigger and better is Ag Day and Reach the Red, which will be held this afternoon beginning at 2:00.
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Update: Missing man located

Update: Pottawattamie County Emergency Management says Bob Shamblen was located at 6:43 pm. His family has been notified and he is receiving medical care at this time. (Council Bluffs) The Council Bluffs Police Department is searching for 68-year-old Robert “Bob” Shamblen, who was reported missing today (Monday) by his wife. Robert has Alzheimer’s and was in contact with his wife via a prepaid cell phone stating “he was stuck in the woods”. Robert is described as a white male, 5’7”, 200 lbs, grey balding hair and eye glasses. He may be wearing a green and white shirt and jeans. He was last seen on Sunday when he went to bed and was gone by 9:00 this (Monday) morning. It is unknown exactly when he left.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Western Iowa Today

Car vs Deer accident in Mills County

(Glenwood) A Glenwood woman was injured in a car vs deer accident on Wednesday. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Kathryn Hartley was driving a 2015 Hyundai westbound on Highway 34, near the 7 mile marker, at around 9:48 a.m. when a deer crossed the road and collided with the front left portion of the vehicle.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

College Springs woman arrested for OWI following an accident

(Page Co.) A College Springs woman was arrested for OWI 2nd Offense following an accident on Monday. The Page County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle accident near the intersection of Missouri Avenue and Spruce Street in College Springs at 7:25 p.m. The investigation showed that 39-year-old Gelena Ann Gladman was the operator and only occupant of a 2013 Nissan. Witnesses said that Gladman was “passed out” with the vehicle running and her foot on the brake. Witnesses were unable to gain entry to the vehicle as the vehicle’s doors were locked while the vehicle was in gear. Witnesses tried to wake Gladman up and Gladman took her foot off the brake, causing the vehicle to move. The vehicle struck a stop sign and then came to rest in the back yard of a residence on Spruce Street after striking a trash container.
COLLEGE SPRINGS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cumberland Water Tower Painting Project Complete

(Cumberland) The Cumberland water tower painting project is complete, the water has been tested, and residents can start regular use immediately. On Friday, June 24, the tower stopped pumping water while the structure was being painted. Residents were asked to conserve water during that process.
CUMBERLAND, IA
Western Iowa Today

Update: Pottawattamie Train versus Semi Accident Claims on Life

(Walnut) A semi driver died in a semi versus train accident on 510th and Rosewood Road southeast of Walnut on Wednesday afternoon. Pottawattamie County Chief Deputy Sheriff Jeff Theulen tells KSOM/KS95 News the accident happened at around 2:30 p.m. of a semi impacting a train at the intersection of 510th and Rosewood Road. Fire Departments and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched, and when they arrived, the truck was fully engulfed in flames, and a small grass fire started at the scene.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy