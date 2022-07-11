Mary Lou Phillips Obituary

Mary Lou Phillips, age 78, of Anita, IA, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at her residence under the brief care of St. Croix Hospice.

Mary Lou Christensen was born November 6, 1943, to parents Arlo and Frances (Briles) Christensen. She was the last surviving of six children. She was raised in the Anita area where she attended country school and Anita High School with the class of 1961. She joined the Armed Services at the age of 18.

After serving her country she returned to Anita until relocating to Colorado where she was married to Jerry Hoyer in 1978. In 2003 Mary Lou relocated back to Anita where she was wed to Larry Phillips.

She is survived by her husband Larry Phillips, children Tamara McCarron (Dennis) and Wade Little (Jodi), grandchildren Mark, Elizabeth, Kevin, Kailey, Brittany, and Colleen, and great-grandchildren, Avalon, Gregory, Kia, Isaac, and Isaiah.

She was preceded in death by daughter Vicky Lee Little, husband Jerry Hoyer, parents Arlo and Frances Christensen, and siblings Margaret Marnin, Mardyll Fries, Marlene Strauss, and David Christensen.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Adel, IA, with full military honors from Iowa Military Funeral Honors and Anita Color Guard Post 210.

Memorials may be directed to the Phillips Family in honor of Mary Lou and may be mailed to the P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022. They will be designated to many of her favorite local charities.

Services are arranged by the staff of Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Anita, IA.