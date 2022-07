Shannon Liss-Riordan is running for attorney general in the September 6th Massachusetts Democratic primary. The attorney made her name with workers’ rights lawsuits against corporate giants like Uber, Amazon, and FedEx, as well as an unsuccessful bid against Senator Ed Markey in the 2020 Democratic primary. Liss-Riordan faces fellow Democrats Andrea Campbell and Quentin Palfrey in the contest to replace Maura Healey, who is running for governor after two four-year terms. Liss-Riordan sat down with WAMC to talk about how she would respond to sweeping Supreme Court decisions as attorney general, and why she chose to set her campaign self-funding limit at $12 million.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO