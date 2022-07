THOMASTON — Bright red spots seeping into white pads placed on the ground in Thomaston, Tuesday night, were a welcome sign for firefighters. The crew had deliberately dispersed the pads over a fuel spill that resulted from a towed utility trailer and its boom tipping over just inside Oyster River Road at the intersection with Route 1. The pads are specifically designed to absorb hazardous liquids and will turn different colors depending on the chemical. On this occasion, the pads produced mostly red spots, an indicator of transmission fluid, not the brown indicator of diesel.

