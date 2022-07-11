ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Eva Longoria wishes her goddaughter Harper Beckham a happy birthday

By Stefani Munro
Floor8
Floor8
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Victoria and David Beckham's youngest child, Harper Seven turned 11 on July 10, and her gorgeous godmother, Eva Longoria made sure to mark the special occasion with a touching social media post. The former Spice Girls member and Desperate Housewives actress have been friends for a number of years,...

www.floor8.com

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Gender Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Baby No. 2 Revealed

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are apparently going to be proud parents of a baby boy. Multiple sources have confirmed that the on-and-off couple is expecting a son via surrogate, news that was revealed months after the NBA pro's paternity scandal made headlines and resulted in the coparents of daughter True, 4, breaking up once again.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooklyn Beckham
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Eva Longoria
Person
Harper Beckham
Person
Eva Longoria Baston
Person
Nicola Peltz
Person
David Beckham
Vogue

Amal Clooney Is Queen Of The Party Dress

Amal Clooney is a barrister by day and a party girl by night. The human rights lawyer, with an impeccable work wardrobe of Chanel bouclé skirt suits and Burberry macs, frequently swaps her MaxMara neutrals for sequins come evening, when she lends her signature polish to Studio 54 glamour.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Birthday#Wedding#Spice Girls#Desperate Housewives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Floor8

Adele returns to the stage with her current boyfriend and ex-husband in attendance

Adele is back baby! On July 1, the British pop star performed a show in Hyde Park, London, UK, which marked her first public performance in five years. To our surprise, standing in a VIP section together was none other than her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul, and her ex-husband, Simon Konecki. Their son Angelo, 9, was also in attendance, the singer herself told the crowd during her show, which also marked her first major gig since the release of her 30 "divorce" album.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

North & Chicago West Rock $3K Balenciaga Purses While Out With Mom Kim K. In NYC

North West, 9, and Chicago West, 4, are holding their own in the fashion department! The daughters of Kim Kardashian, 41, were seen heading out on Tuesday, July 12, in New York City. And the tots, walking alongside their mom, were each carrying black Balenciaga handbags valued at $3k! In the photos, North and Chicago rocked matching black jeans and short sleeve top ensembles. While Chicago wore her hair up in high buns and rocked gray boots, North styled her hair in long braids and wore sunglasses and chunky platform shoes. In one pic, North and Chicago adorably held hands while passing photographers, and in another, all three linked hands. Kim wore a sleek gray tank top and cargo pants with boots as the trio left the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, accompanied by a bodyguard.
CHICAGO, IL
Floor8

Florence Pugh turns heads in sheer gown during Fashion Week appearance

At the Valentino Haute Couture Autumn/Winter 2022, in Rome on July 8, Florence Pugh dared to bare in a totally sheer tulle gown. Thinking pink for the stylish event, the 26-year-old sent pulses racing as she arrived in a sheer tulle, neon halter gown from the Italian design house, teamed with matching sky-high platforms. For glam, Florence wore her blonde hair slicked back in a pixie cut style with a side parting and opted for rose gold eyeshadow and a rose pink lip.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RadarOnline

Hayden Panettiere's Ex-Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Spotted Moving Out Of Their Home After She Cuts Ties & Quits Booze

Hayden Panettiere's ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson was spotted moving out of their home after the actress came clean about their troubled relationship, getting sober, and ending their romance. Article continues below advertisement. Hickerson — who was arrested several times for domestic violence during their relationship — was photographed loading cardboard boxes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Floor8

Floor8

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It's hard to keep up with ALL the trends, but that's typically what catch-ups with your girlfriends are for! You can always count on your in-the-know posse to provide the scoop on all subjects that you care about. But what about the time in between girl gatherings? Well, that is where Floor8 comes in. We sift through all of the social noise so you don't have to, providing you with the quick-hitting trends across TV/movies, music, celebrities, lifestyle and more! Think of Floor8 as an extension of your informed clique!

 https://www.floor8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy