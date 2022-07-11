ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Gathering Place Explorer Packs provide fun summer activity

By Amanda Slee
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bLwSK_0gbyXI3T00

TULSA, Okla. — If you’re looking for a fun and educational activity for kids this summer, the Gathering Place just started a new Explorer Pack program.

The packs are designed to help you explore the gathering place in an interactive and educational way. The self-guided explorer packs come in three different types: the engineering pack, the geology pack and the naturalist pack.

“A big part of our educational philosophy here at Gathering Place is learn through play," said Bailey Adkison the education program manager for the Gathering Place. "So we really want to engage and excite kids here in the park. It's a great educational opportunity. If families are here they’ve played on the playground, what's next? They can use these activities to really have an awesome learning opportunity."

The packs include prompt cards to tell you what to do and there are tools to go along with the prompt.

“For example, one of the activities says 'use your nature journal to sketch interesting things you find in the park — maybe your favorite bird or insect. Try looking for beautiful things to sketch near mist mountain or willow beach.' So inside the pack there’s a sketchbook along with color pencils,” Adkison explained.

The Gathering Place is also excited to provide its first-ever bilingual program.

“We know there’s a large Spanish-speaking population in Tulsa and we really want to be able to provide a way for those families to also engage with the park, learn about the park and have educational opportunities at the park,” she said.

Adkison says it’s great for those learning a language. She says the families she’s seen use them have been excited to complete all the activities. Although she says you don’t have to finish all of them.

“It’s about the flexibility of the pack. They can be checked out whenever a visitor comes to the park and they can do whichever activities they feel like would be fun to do,” Adkison said.

Kids get a punch card to check off when they complete a pack. When they’ve completed all of them they will receive two gifts for being a Gathering Place Explorer.

While this program just launched during the summer, park officials say they plan to keep it going all year round. You can check out the Explorer Packs during park hours at the lodge.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

GoFundMe helps beloved Tulsa restaurant reopen

TULSA, Okla. — A popular Tulsa restaurant has new hope thanks to people who are trying to help it re-open. Arizona Mexican Restaurant has been a Tulsa staple for nearly three decades. “It’s just hard on me thinking about leaving this place and remembering all the families, kids, and...
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

July's Fab Finds: What to find at Oklahoma’s largest pop-up shopping marketplace

The July 15-17 Braum’s An Affair of the Heart show in Tulsa celebrates 27 years of bringing artists, makers and small retailers together for a three-day shopping event that has become a bi-annual tradition for generations of Tulsans. This July’s event allows small business owners and entrepreneurs to again reach customers face-to-face, post-pandemic.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Society
Tulsa, OK
Lifestyle
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Local
Oklahoma Society
visitbrokenarrowok.com

Top Hispanic Restaurants in Broken Arrow

Our family is honored to have you as a guest in our restaurant. We would like to thank you for the opportunity you are giving us to serve you. We hope that your experience will be on that you would like to repeat again and again. Casa de Reyes. Delicious...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Puppy rescued from walls of Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — The FOX23 assignment desk receives hundreds of calls each day. However, one particular call on a Wednesday morning sprung us into action. A viewer said one of her puppies was stuck in a wall, and animal control was not yet open. FOX23′s Scott Martin went to the woman’s home to help.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

New Food Truck Park Opens At Historic Northland Shopping Center

A new food truck park is adding flavor to the Phoenix District. It's an area of town the city that is being revitalized, and leaders said this is something the area needs. Eat 36 Street North Food Truck Park is turning a former food desert into the latest lunch spot with food trucks like Soul Food on Wheels.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explorer#Insect#The Gathering Place
KOCO

A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Oklahoma

Live music is back and hundreds of major acts have announced shows in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Below is a list of shows. Aug. 10: All This Future Summer Festival Tour: Hillsong United: Paycom Center. Aug. 14: Kevin Hart: Paycom Center. Aug. 17: The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov & Daniel...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Taste Test Tuesday: Mac And Cheese

TULSA, Oklahoma - We are in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen for this week's Taste Test Tuesday. Today, the News On 6 at 9 a.m. team is trying out some Mac and Cheese!
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

‘Tulsa King’ film crews return to Green Country, film scenes at TIA

TULSA, Okla. — The “Tulsa King” crew was back in Green Country Monday. The Paramount+ show was filming at Tulsa International Airport. The show, starring Sylvester Stallone, was shot in Tulsa, Oklahoma City and New York City, and Stallone plays a member of the New York mafia, Dwight “The General” Manfredi. After 25 years, Manfredi is released from prison and ordered by his mob boss to head to Tulsa, Okla. for “business.”
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Subway to offer free sandwiches July 12

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — To celebrate its new menu items, Subway will be giving away one million free sandwiches nationwide. On July 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the first 50 people at participating Subway locations will receive a free 6-inch Subway Series sub. This is the first...
TULSA, OK
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kjrh.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy