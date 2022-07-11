Fann: The Mariners are once again worthy of your emotional investment
By JOE FANN
MyNorthwest.com
3 days ago
OK, be honest. How many of you were ready to call it quits on this Mariners team three weeks ago after that catastrophic five-game series at home against the Angels?. You had every right to be on the brink. Mike Trout hit five home runs in as many games and continued...
NEW YORK (AP) — Raise your hand if you saw that coming from the Cincinnati Reds. Joey Votto lined a tiebreaking double in a three-run 10th inning for his second go-ahead hit of the night, and Cincinnati beat the New York Yankees 7-6 on Thursday to earn an unexpected series win. Last in the NL Central, the Reds got an outstanding outing from Luis Castillo and took two of three at Yankee Stadium from the top team in the majors. They blew a sizable lead for the second consecutive night, but this time recovered and held on to win for the sixth time in seven games overall. Boosted by a ninth-inning comeback in the opener Tuesday night, it’s the first time they’ve won back-to-back series all season.
