Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Federal Theatre has a new name: Arizona Financial Theatre

By Nicole Gutierrez
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
Live Nation announced that Arizona Federal Theatre has a new name. Say hello to “Arizona Financial Theatre.”

According to a spokesperson for the entertainment venue located in Downtown Phoenix, “the new name reflects the broader change of the naming sponsor’s expansion of services across Arizona.”

“This small change in name marks a huge milestone for our institution as we continue to expand our financial support to the entire state of Arizona,” said Ronald L. Westad, president and CEO of Arizona Financial Credit Union, in a press release sent to ABC15.

According to a press release, Arizona Federal Credit Union’s members voted to approve a change in charter last April, "switching the financial institution from a federally-chartered credit union to state-chartered."

Arizona Financial Theatre is located at 400 West Washington Street in Phoenix.

The music venue that seats 5,000 people has a long list of events that will be hosted in the following weeks.

Here's what's coming up this month and in August:

  • July 12: COIN with BLACKSTARKIDS
  • July 22: Darius Rucker with Caylee Hammack
  • July 29: Santa Fe Klan with Tornillo
  • August 4: Third Eye Blind and Taking Back Sunday with Hockey Dad
  • August 5: Halestorm with The Pretty Reckless and special guests The Warning & Lilith Czar
  • August 7: Celeste Barber
  • August 10: Oliver Tree with JAWNY and Huddy
  • August 13: BIG TIME RUSH with Spencer Sutherland
  • August 17: Chase Atlantic with Leah Kate & Xavier Mayne
  • August 18: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with Cory Wong
  • August 26: Kevin Gates
  • August 28: Chris Rock

Fun fact: It was back in 2019 that the music venue’s name was changed; it went from Comerica Theatre to Arizona Federal Theatre .

