Hall Ambulance opens recruitment for Class 42 of EMT Academy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Hall Ambulance has opened recruitment for Class 42 of its EMT Academy.

The program starts Sept. 20th and the deadline to apply is July 15, 2022.

The academy prepares recruits in less than 10 weeks to start working in the Hall Ambulance 911 system as an emergency medical technician.

Training is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Harvey L. Hall EMS Academy. The program will include weekly lectures, hands-on skills training, assessments, quizzes and exams that allow to test your knowledge.

There is no cost for recruits plus, they receive a training wage while completing the program. Successful academy graduates start earning $41,000 a year.

The minimum qualifications to apply for the Hall EMT Academy include: a high school diploma or GED completed; a valid driver's license; being at least 20 years of age by the time training starts; and a driving record insurable by Hall Ambulance Service's insurance provider.

You also must be available and willing to work all assigned shifts including nights and weekends and be able to lift objects weighing up to 75 pounds.

For more information on the Hall EMT Academy, go to their website.