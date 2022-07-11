ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

Police thought woman died of natural causes. Then came the autopsy, and another death

By Justin Engel
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SOUTHFIELD, MI — Investigators say an autopsy revealed bullet fragments in the head of 63-year-old Patrese Sayas, whose death police at first believed was the result of natural causes, Fox 2...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 4

 

fox2detroit.com

Suspect shoots at victim, flees after attempted Detroit carjacking

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect shot at a victim while trying to carjack him early Thursday on Detroit's west side. The suspect approached the victim on Curtis between Cherrylawn and Ohio just after midnight, demanding his car keys. Read more Detroit news here. A shot was fired at the...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Body of missing ex-Detroit cop found in west side park

Detroit — Investigators on Thursday believe they found the remains of retired Detroit Police Officer Stefon Hodo in a west-side park, the city's top cop said. A body was found at about 11 a.m. in Stoepel Park #1 near Evergreen and Outer Drive. Although the official cause of death had not been confirmed Thursday, Detroit Police Chief James White said detectives believe Hodo was killed and his body dumped in the park after a witness reported seeing the retired cop arguing with a 29-year-old man.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police seek tips in carjacking on Seven Mile

Detroit police have released a photo and video of a carjacking last month, seeking tips in the incident on Detroit's west side. Shortly after 10 p.m. June 27, a woman in a black 2009 Ford Escape had just pulled up to a gas pump when a man ran to the driver's door, pointed a gun at her and demanded her vehicle at a gas station on the 16000 block of W. Seven Mile.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

45-year-old worker gets pinned under wood chipper in Troy, police say

TROY, Mich. – A 45-year-old worker was taken to the hospital Thursday after getting pinned under a wood chipper in Troy, police said. The incident happened around 11 a.m. Thursday (July 14) in the area of West Maple and Coolidge roads, according to authorities. Two men were working on...
TROY, MI
MLive

Alleged shooter in Canton road rage homicide arrested in Illinois

CANTON, MI -- A suspect wanted in connection to a fatal road-rage shooting last month has been arrested in Illinois and is expected to be extradited back to Michigan soon. The Canton Police Department says the alleged shooter was taken into custody on a homicide warrant related to the case, but it is unknown when he will return to Michigan and what charges he will face.
CANTON, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit To Pay $7.5M To Man Who Claims Police Switched Bullets, Framed Him For Murder

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit agreed to pay $7.5 million to settle a lawsuit by a man who claimed police switched bullets to pin a murder on him in 1992. Desmond Ricks was released from prison in 2017 after 25 years, thanks to gun experts, law students at the University of Michigan and his unwavering insistence that he was innocent. “I’m not greedy. I’m thankful,” Ricks, 56, told The Associated Press after the City Council approved the settlement Tuesday. “It’s a blessing to be alive with my children and grandchildren. It was a blessing to not lose my life in there,” Ricks said of prison. He was...
DETROIT, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

