Milwaukee, WI

Bloody Mary Festival returns to Fiserv Forum Plaza on Aug. 20

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 3 days ago
MILWAUKEE — The third annual Bloody Mary Festival will take place at the Fiserv Forum Plaza on Saturday, Aug. 20.

The festival brings together a variety of Bloody Mary mixes from all over Wisconsin. Those who attend will be able to taste them all before voting for their favorite for the "People's Choice Award" which will crown the best Bloody Mary in Wisconsin.

The festival is split into two sessions: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets to the festival include participating Bloody Marys, tastes of local food and beverages, one vote for the People's Choice Award, photo opportunities, and temporary tattoos. General admission tickets are $49.50 and early entrance VIP tickets are $64.50. You can purchase your tickets here.

According to a news release, the following Bloody Marys have been nominated as tops in Wisconsin and will be participating in the Festival:

  • Smashed on the Rocks
  • Harbor Lights
  • Matty's Bar & Grill
  • The Crafty Cow
  • Public Table
  • Pearl Eatery-Drinkery
  • Stalley Cats
  • Drink Wisconsinbly Pub
  • Bass Bay Brewhouse - Muskego
  • Bucktabon Tavern & Supper Club
  • Demitri's Gourmet Mixes
  • Elsie Mae's Canning and Pies
  • Kickled Mary
  • Thumbs Up Jamaican Jerk

More participants will be announced in the future.

The festival will also include the following companies who will sample food, beverages and more:

  • White Claw
  • PRESS
  • BuzzBallz
  • Sugarlands Distilling Company
  • International Cigars
  • Polar Seltzer
  • Capital Vacations
  • Rude Brew Kombucha
  • Mandy's Mood Foods
  • Pine River Cheese Spread
  • Top Note Tonic
  • Pop's Kettle Corn
  • NessAlla Kombucha
  • Grebe's Bakery
  • Plant Botanical
  • Insomnia Cookies
  • Cupcakes by Jordan James
  • Greige Patisserie

For more information, click here.

