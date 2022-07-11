Bloody Mary Festival returns to Fiserv Forum Plaza on Aug. 20

MILWAUKEE — The third annual Bloody Mary Festival will take place at the Fiserv Forum Plaza on Saturday, Aug. 20.

The festival brings together a variety of Bloody Mary mixes from all over Wisconsin. Those who attend will be able to taste them all before voting for their favorite for the "People's Choice Award" which will crown the best Bloody Mary in Wisconsin.

The festival is split into two sessions: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets to the festival include participating Bloody Marys, tastes of local food and beverages, one vote for the People's Choice Award, photo opportunities, and temporary tattoos. General admission tickets are $49.50 and early entrance VIP tickets are $64.50. You can purchase your tickets here.

According to a news release, the following Bloody Marys have been nominated as tops in Wisconsin and will be participating in the Festival:

Smashed on the Rocks

Harbor Lights

Matty's Bar & Grill

The Crafty Cow

Public Table

Pearl Eatery-Drinkery

Stalley Cats

Drink Wisconsinbly Pub

Bass Bay Brewhouse - Muskego

Bucktabon Tavern & Supper Club

Demitri's Gourmet Mixes

Elsie Mae's Canning and Pies

Kickled Mary

Thumbs Up Jamaican Jerk

More participants will be announced in the future.

The festival will also include the following companies who will sample food, beverages and more:

White Claw

PRESS

BuzzBallz

Sugarlands Distilling Company

International Cigars

Polar Seltzer

Capital Vacations

Rude Brew Kombucha

Mandy's Mood Foods

Pine River Cheese Spread

Top Note Tonic

Pop's Kettle Corn

NessAlla Kombucha

Grebe's Bakery

Plant Botanical

Insomnia Cookies

Cupcakes by Jordan James

Greige Patisserie

For more information, click here.

