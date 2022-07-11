Sheriff: Homemade battery shuts down Grant Co. roadway

A fleeing driver is accused of leading deputies on a 20-mile pursuit in Vernon County last week. The deputies had been looking for 37-year-old Aaron M. Trumble. He was wanted in Eau Claire as part of a sexual assault investigation. W-K-B-T/T-V reports that deputies say Trumble wouldn’t pull over when they tried to conduct a traffic stop last Thursday. Finally, a “rolling roadblock maneuver” was used to force him to the side of the road. He’s being held at the Vernon County Detention Center on felony charges of fleeing and eluding.

VERNON COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO