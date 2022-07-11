Commissioners to meet about various issues

The Ector County Commissioners court will talk about various items on Tuesday’s agenda.

Commissioners are set to meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the commissioners courtroom at the Ector County Administration Annex, Room 120, 1010 E. Eighth St.

Agenda items include recognizing and presenting Madison Guerrero, Britton Morrow and Carson Nevill with plaques for creating the winning design and slogan for the Ector County Health Department Outreach Mobile Unit. The health department will also accept donations from several agencies within Ector County for the Ector County Health Department’s July Back to School Immunization Clinics.

Ector County Elections Administrator Lisa Sertuche requested the commissioners consider, discuss, and take any necessary action regarding a request to reclassify the position of computer technician elections to elections technician.

Ector County District Clerk’s Office has an item to consider, discuss, approve, and take any necessary action regarding a proposed renewal of the Interlocal Agreement between the Office of the Attorney General and Ector County, for the purpose of issuing 15 licenses to the Office of the Attorney General allowing the Texas Attorney General’s Title IV-D Child Support Office to access the County Odyssey Case Management System, and authorize the County Judge to sign.

There will also be two monetary donations given to the Ector County Senior Centers for $1,000 and a $600 donations from the Torres Family to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office.

The commissioners will meet in executive session to discuss legal matters, real estates issues and transactions, and personnel matters.

The court will also:

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action regarding a presentation from Oxy a Low Carbon Ventures (OLCV’s) for road improvements on County Road 307 (S. Wheeler Road), and authorize the County Judge to sign.

>> To accept a $1,000 donation for the Ector County Senior Centers.

>> To accept a $600 donation from the Torres Family for the Ector County Sheriff’s Office.

>> To consider, discuss, and take any necessary action to update SOV (Statement of Values) for submission to Travelers Insurance Group in partnership with USI Insurance Services and authorize the County Judge to sign.

>> To consider, discuss, award, reject or take any necessary action regarding Change Order #1 and #2 for the West Apple Street Road Project and authorize the County Judge to sign.

>> To consider, discuss, approve, and take any necessary action regarding a software subscription purchase agreement for DebtBook for GASB 87 Compliance and authorize the County Judge to sign.

>> To consider, discuss, approve, and take any necessary action regarding the proposed amendment to the End User License Agreement and Professional Services Agreement between Ector County and Tyler Technologies, Inc. to add 5 additional users for Odyssey Online-Licensed Software to be used by the Office of Attorney General, and authorize the County Judge to sign all documents associated with this agenda item.

>> To consider, discuss, approve, and take any necessary action regarding a proposed renewal of the Interlocal Agreement between the Office of the Attorney General and Ector County, for the purpose of issuing 15 licenses to the Office of the Attorney General allowing the Texas Attorney General’s Title IV-D Child Support Office to access the County Odyssey Case Management System, and authorize the County Judge to sign.

>> To consider, discuss, and take any necessary action regarding a request to reclassify the position of Computer Technician Elections to Elections Technician.

>> To consider, discuss, and take any necessary action on a 50-Foot Utility Easement located in Lot 2 & 3, Block 1, Law Enforcement Center as described in Cabinet A, Page 114-A, Ector County, Texas and authorize the County Judge to sign.

>> To consider, discuss, ant take any necessary action on a proposed Kaykiakas VI Investments, LLC Proposed Manufactured Home Rental Community 3740 N. Vega Ave., Odessa, Texas 79764 (Precinct 1) and authorize the County Judge to sign.

>> To consider, discuss, and take any necessary action on a proposed JPM Investments Inc. Proposed Manufactured Home Rental Community 3735 N. Vega Ave., Odessa, Texas 79764 (Precinct 1) and authorize the County Judge to sign.

>> To consider, discuss, and take any necessary action on a Proposed Nevaeh Properties, LLC Proposed Manufactured Home Rental Community 8749 W. Kassidy St., Odessa, Texas 79764 (Precinct 1) and authorize the County Judge to sign.

>> To consider, discuss, and take any necessary action on a Proposed Nakia Ventures II, LLC Proposed Manufactured Home Rental Community 8735 W Kassidy Street, Odessa, Texas 79764 (Precinct 1) and authorize the County Judge to sign.

>> To consider, discuss, and take any necessary action on BJD Addition Replat of Lot 3, Block 1 DC Townsend Addition IV as described in Cabinet C, Page 48D Ector County Plat Records, Ector County, Texas (Precinct 4) and authorize the County Judge to sign.

>> To consider, discuss, and take any necessary action on Fig Street Acres being a Replat of Lot 3, Block 30, Pleasant Farms Subdivision, 3rd Filing a subdivision of 9.24 acres of land in Section 47, Block 43, T-3-S, T&P RY Company Survey, Ector County, Texas (Precinct 4) and authorize the County Judge to sign.

>> To review, consider, discuss, approve, and take any necessary action regarding the following proposed Consent Agenda: To consider, discuss, and approve a line item transfer to General Fund, Non Departmental, Professional Services, 001-950-5307 from Other General Expense, 001-950-5402 for $133,345. To consider, discuss, and approve a line item transfer to General Fund, Non Departmental Financial, Contract Services, 001-320-5309 for $4,600 from Appraisal District Contract, 001-320-5274 for $4,500 and from Office Supplies, 001-320-5171 for $100.

>> To consider, discuss, approve, reject, and take any necessary action regarding the Ector County Monthly Treasurer’s Reports for March 2022, April 2022 and May 2022 and authorize the County Judge and County Commissioners to sign.

>> To consider, discuss, and approve a budget amendment to General Fund, Cemetery, Dept Furniture & Equipment, 001-720-5199 for $2,920, to Grounds Maintenance Supplies, 001-720-5248 for $365 from Unreserved Fund Balance, 001-3310 for $3,285.

>> To consider and approve the Accounts Payable Fund Requirements Report for July 12, 2022 to review County financial statements and reports.