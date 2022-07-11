ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ector County, TX

Commissioners to meet about various issues

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago

The Ector County Commissioners court will talk about various items on Tuesday’s agenda.

Commissioners are set to meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the commissioners courtroom at the Ector County Administration Annex, Room 120, 1010 E. Eighth St.

Agenda items include recognizing and presenting Madison Guerrero, Britton Morrow and Carson Nevill with plaques for creating the winning design and slogan for the Ector County Health Department Outreach Mobile Unit. The health department will also accept donations from several agencies within Ector County for the Ector County Health Department’s July Back to School Immunization Clinics.

Ector County Elections Administrator Lisa Sertuche requested the commissioners consider, discuss, and take any necessary action regarding a request to reclassify the position of computer technician elections to elections technician.

Ector County District Clerk’s Office has an item to consider, discuss, approve, and take any necessary action regarding a proposed renewal of the Interlocal Agreement between the Office of the Attorney General and Ector County, for the purpose of issuing 15 licenses to the Office of the Attorney General allowing the Texas Attorney General’s Title IV-D Child Support Office to access the County Odyssey Case Management System, and authorize the County Judge to sign.

There will also be two monetary donations given to the Ector County Senior Centers for $1,000 and a $600 donations from the Torres Family to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office.

The commissioners will meet in executive session to discuss legal matters, real estates issues and transactions, and personnel matters.

The court will also:

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action regarding a presentation from Oxy a Low Carbon Ventures (OLCV’s) for road improvements on County Road 307 (S. Wheeler Road), and authorize the County Judge to sign.

>> To accept a $1,000 donation for the Ector County Senior Centers.

>> To accept a $600 donation from the Torres Family for the Ector County Sheriff’s Office.

>> To consider, discuss, and take any necessary action to update SOV (Statement of Values) for submission to Travelers Insurance Group in partnership with USI Insurance Services and authorize the County Judge to sign.

>> To consider, discuss, award, reject or take any necessary action regarding Change Order #1 and #2 for the West Apple Street Road Project and authorize the County Judge to sign.

>> To consider, discuss, approve, and take any necessary action regarding a software subscription purchase agreement for DebtBook for GASB 87 Compliance and authorize the County Judge to sign.

>> To consider, discuss, approve, and take any necessary action regarding the proposed amendment to the End User License Agreement and Professional Services Agreement between Ector County and Tyler Technologies, Inc. to add 5 additional users for Odyssey Online-Licensed Software to be used by the Office of Attorney General, and authorize the County Judge to sign all documents associated with this agenda item.

>> To consider, discuss, approve, and take any necessary action regarding a proposed renewal of the Interlocal Agreement between the Office of the Attorney General and Ector County, for the purpose of issuing 15 licenses to the Office of the Attorney General allowing the Texas Attorney General’s Title IV-D Child Support Office to access the County Odyssey Case Management System, and authorize the County Judge to sign.

>> To consider, discuss, and take any necessary action regarding a request to reclassify the position of Computer Technician Elections to Elections Technician.

>> To consider, discuss, and take any necessary action on a 50-Foot Utility Easement located in Lot 2 & 3, Block 1, Law Enforcement Center as described in Cabinet A, Page 114-A, Ector County, Texas and authorize the County Judge to sign.

>> To consider, discuss, ant take any necessary action on a proposed Kaykiakas VI Investments, LLC Proposed Manufactured Home Rental Community 3740 N. Vega Ave., Odessa, Texas 79764 (Precinct 1) and authorize the County Judge to sign.

>> To consider, discuss, and take any necessary action on a proposed JPM Investments Inc. Proposed Manufactured Home Rental Community 3735 N. Vega Ave., Odessa, Texas 79764 (Precinct 1) and authorize the County Judge to sign.

>> To consider, discuss, and take any necessary action on a Proposed Nevaeh Properties, LLC Proposed Manufactured Home Rental Community 8749 W. Kassidy St., Odessa, Texas 79764 (Precinct 1) and authorize the County Judge to sign.

>> To consider, discuss, and take any necessary action on a Proposed Nakia Ventures II, LLC Proposed Manufactured Home Rental Community 8735 W Kassidy Street, Odessa, Texas 79764 (Precinct 1) and authorize the County Judge to sign.

>> To consider, discuss, and take any necessary action on BJD Addition Replat of Lot 3, Block 1 DC Townsend Addition IV as described in Cabinet C, Page 48D Ector County Plat Records, Ector County, Texas (Precinct 4) and authorize the County Judge to sign.

>> To consider, discuss, and take any necessary action on Fig Street Acres being a Replat of Lot 3, Block 30, Pleasant Farms Subdivision, 3rd Filing a subdivision of 9.24 acres of land in Section 47, Block 43, T-3-S, T&P RY Company Survey, Ector County, Texas (Precinct 4) and authorize the County Judge to sign.

>> To review, consider, discuss, approve, and take any necessary action regarding the following proposed Consent Agenda: To consider, discuss, and approve a line item transfer to General Fund, Non Departmental, Professional Services, 001-950-5307 from Other General Expense, 001-950-5402 for $133,345. To consider, discuss, and approve a line item transfer to General Fund, Non Departmental Financial, Contract Services, 001-320-5309 for $4,600 from Appraisal District Contract, 001-320-5274 for $4,500 and from Office Supplies, 001-320-5171 for $100.

>> To consider, discuss, approve, reject, and take any necessary action regarding the Ector County Monthly Treasurer’s Reports for March 2022, April 2022 and May 2022 and authorize the County Judge and County Commissioners to sign.

>> To consider, discuss, and approve a budget amendment to General Fund, Cemetery, Dept Furniture & Equipment, 001-720-5199 for $2,920, to Grounds Maintenance Supplies, 001-720-5248 for $365 from Unreserved Fund Balance, 001-3310 for $3,285.

>> To consider and approve the Accounts Payable Fund Requirements Report for July 12, 2022 to review County financial statements and reports.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

City of Odessa announces 2022 Employee of the Year

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Odessa announced Lakeisa Taylor (Billing Collections) as its 2022 Employee of the Year at a luncheon hosted by the Odessa Rotary Club today at Odessa College. Here are our 2022 EOY Finalist: Runner-up: Jesse Ely (Ratliff Ranch Links Golf Course) Second Runner-Up: Ian Kapets (Police Department)
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa HHS closing leaves residents frustrated, uncertain

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Department of Health and Human Services plays an important role in the lives of millions of Americans, including in West Texas; however, Odessans might have recently noticed that when you show up at the Odessa HHS location, there’s no one there to help you.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa City Council clarifies amendments to game room ordinance

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa City Council made some changes to the game room ordinance during their most recent meeting. An attorney representing several game rooms argued that the Odessa Police Department is not enforcing the ordinance consistently. "We had an attorney come before us yesterday that wanted to let...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

New resource for Odessa first responders

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Responding to fires just got a bit safer in Odessa thanks to the Odessa Fire Rescue’s new drone program. Both Odessa Fire Rescue and the Odessa Police Department now have access to Paladin Knighthawk drones which will be able to beat first responders to the scene, while providing them with streaming […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Odessa, TX
Government
County
Ector County, TX
Ector County, TX
Government
cbs7.com

Loop 250 improvements coming at Todd Road

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - TxDOT has announced a decision to close the Todd Road crossover on Loop 250 and add auxiliary lanes in the area for safety purposes. The work will be done in three phases. The first phase starts Thursday, July 14. It will rehabilitate both frontage roads between...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

New recycling stations coming to Midland next year

MIDLAND, Texas — The Citizen's Collection Station in Midland will soon be replaced after =the Midland City Council approved two new locations to be built. One will be on the Southwest side and other on the northeast side of Midland. "We’re currently in the design phase for the southwest...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers searching for wanted fugitive

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to locate a wanted fugitive. 21-year-old Christopher Avila is wanted for violating his probation. He was originally convicted of assaulting a peace officer.  If you know where Avila can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. If your tip leads to […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

One dead in Midland crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person is dead after a 2 vehicle crash that took place around 10:40 pm, July 13th near the intersection of S. Big Spring St. and W. New Jersey Ave. Midland Police Department says that a white 2020 Chevrolet Spark was headed west on W....
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Attorney General#Politics Local#E Eighth St Agenda#Ector County Elections#Clerk S Office
KOAT 7

NTSB: Driver in fatal Texas bus crash tested positive for methamphetamine

ANDREWS, Texas — The NTSB has released the preliminary report on the March 15 fatal bus crash in Andrews, Texas, that killed several members of the University of the Southwest's golf team. According to the NTSB report, DNA testing revealed a 38-year-old male, Henrich Siemens, was driving the pickup...
ANDREWS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

DPS identifies victims in deadly Monday night crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the names of those involved in a deadly crash Monday night. The crash happened just a little after 9:00 p.m. on July 11 near SH 302 and FM 1936, just six miles of Odessa. Keethan James Gould, 40,...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Motorcyclist killed in FM 1788 crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department says that one person is dead after a car crashed into a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle, 32-year-old Travis Collins was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say that the crash took place around 7:47 am this morning, on FM 1788...
NewsWest 9

DPS identifies 3 people killed in Ector County crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the drivers and passengers in an Ector County crash on Monday night that left three people dead, and two others injured. According to DPS, preliminary information revealed that Adan Castillo-Venzor, 26, of Wichita, Kansas, was driving a...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ABC Big 2 News

TxDOT issues new traffic alerts for several areas

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) -The Texas Department of Transportation has issued the following traffic alerts for this week. TxDOT says that an equipment issue has extended lane closure for the right-hand westbound main lane. The outside westbound main lane of I-20 between West Loop 250 and FM 1788 will be closed from 9 am to 3 pm today as crews adjust barriers and prepare the westbound detour connection.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MCSO searching for child predator

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to locate a wanted fugitive. Lawrance Kalka, 30, is wanted for one count of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child. If you know where Kalka can be found, please call 432-694-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest, it […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD search for suspects involved in trespassing

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for the suspects caught on camera entering a home without consent. Police say that the incident happened on the 2300 block of Sage Brush Rd in Midland. Officers encourage the community to be on the lookout for the suspects seen in this photo.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Big Spring PD searching for beer bandits

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Big Spring Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify to theft suspects. According to a Crime Stoppers post, around 6:56 p.m. Big Spring PD responded to Dollar General in the 500 block of Birdwell Lane to investigate a theft after two unknown men stole several cases […]
NewsWest 9

COVID-19 cases on the rise in the Permian Basin

MIDLAND, Texas — Since the start of summer, a lot of places has seen a rise in COVID-19 including right here in the Permian Basin. "We have seen an increase in the number of hospitalizations," said Val Sparks, Infection Preventionist for Midland Memorial Hospital. The good news is that...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Three killed in deadly crash in Ector County

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – UPDATE: A deadly crash in Ector County killed 3 people near westbound Kermit Highway last night. The scene has since been cleared as of this morning, and investigators have not released the names of the victims. UPDATE 11:25 pm. The accident involved two vehicles,...
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
3K+
Followers
340
Post
323K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy