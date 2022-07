Major changes are coming to one of Elkhart's most heavily traveled streets. An overpass is planned at the Hively Avenue railroad crossing. "The railroad crossing is constantly blocked with either with slow moving or stopped trains. This will connect both sides of our community to get over the tracks and around all of the blockage," said Ryan Clussman, the Local Representative of Elkhart's Public Works & Utilities office.

