ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – It may only be July, but if you want the best deals on school supplies, the time to start shopping is now as many items are selling out. A recent survey conducted by Morning Consult reported around 25 percent of parents are expecting to spend more than $500 on back-to-school shopping this year. For teachers and parents, this puts a big dent in their wallets.

