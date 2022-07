Paris Police spoke with a victim of theft by telephone at 8:16 Monday morning. Someone had stolen her cell phone while in an establishment in the 1100-block of NW Loop 286 between midnight and 1:00 am. The victim reported that she tracked her cell phone until about 2:00 am, and since that time, the victim has learned that whoever took the phone has posted pictures on her social media account and has used the phone to make purchases. The incident is under investigation.

PARIS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO