ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Celebrate Pride with the San Diego Public Library Events and Special Card

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xBEQK_0gbyUIak00
The San Diego Public Library is showing its pride this week with storytimes, a limited-edition library card, and family fun at this year’s Pride festival. Photo courtesy SDPL.

The San Diego Public Library is showing its pride this week with storytimes, a limited-edition library card, and family fun at this year’s Pride festival. SDPL has several events planned to celebrate San Diego Pride and the history and contributions of San Diego’s LGBTQIA+ community.

“The San Diego Public Library is committed to being an inclusive space and is proud to support San Diego’s LGBTQIA+ community,” said Library Director Misty Jones. ”We have a beautiful Pride library card this year that recognizes the history of the fight for equal rights. Our staff has also planned several events for all ages to celebrate diversity and individuality.”

As part of this year’s celebration, SDPL will host a family-friendly Pride-themed storytime and dance party. Focused on messages of inclusion, the event will be held at the Oak Park Library on Thursday, July 17, at 10:30 a.m.

SDPL will also offer a limited-edition Pride library card. More than 100 designs were submitted for the library’s annual card design contest. The winning design was created by Crawford High School student Leslie Pagel. It features an illustration of Marsha P. Johnson in front of New York’s Stonewall Inn. Johnson was a gay and trans rights activist and one of the prominent figures in the Stonewall uprising of 1969.

“I wanted to honor her and the work she did for the community,” Pagel said. “She was alive during a time when trans people were heavily misunderstood, yet they were the ones to carry much of the community’s fight towards liberation.”

Patrons can pick up the Pride library card at any library location starting Friday, July 15, while supplies last. The card will also be available at the SDPL Lit Café at the San Diego Pride Festival at Balboa Park on July 16 and 17. The Lit Café will also host book talks by local authors, storytimes, craft activities, face painting, and a book sale.

Visit the SDPL Pride page for more information on the library’s Pride celebration, book recommendations, and LGBTQIA+ resources.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

San Diego Gives Fundraising Campaign Begins Saturday

San Diego Gives, a six-month fundraising program for San Diego-based nonprofits, kicks off Saturday with countywide birthday party celebrations taking place at supporting businesses throughout the county. The campaign aims to raise $2 million for more than 300 charities across the county. Organizers said they chose to launch the campaign...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

New outdoor dining rules in San Diego begin July 13

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Wednesday marks a key deadline for restaurant owners in the city of San Diego when it comes to those temporary permits. Restaurant owners who want to continue operating their makeshift patio spaces must apply for a new Spaces as Places permit by July 13.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego, CA
Society
Times of San Diego

Council Approves $10.5M Contract for Father Joe’s to Operate Golden Hall Shelter

The San Diego City Council Tuesday extended a $10.5 million contract for Father Joe’s Villages to continue operation of the bridge shelter at Golden Hall. The council unanimously approved the contract for the largest homeless shelter in the region, which provides 534 beds, including 18 cribs. It supports families, transition-age youth and single men experiencing homelessness.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marsha P. Johnson
sandiegodowntownnews.com

Historic hotels built for Balboa Park opening

During the early 20th century, many small hotels sprang into construction in answer to the foreseeable need for accommodations for tourists coming to the proposed Panama-California Exposition. The exposition was planned to celebrate the opening of the Panama Canal, and was meant to tout San Diego as the first U.S. port of call for ships traveling north after passing westward through the canal. Guests were estimated to number at least a million; they far exceed-ed this estimate, ultimately totaling 3,747,916. After a massive fundraising effort the exposition came to pass.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Card#Stonewall Inn#Racism#Sdpl#San Diego Pride#Lgbtqia#Crawford High School
coolsandiegosights.com

Vampire and werewolf spotted in San Diego!

A vampire and a werewolf were spotted today in downtown San Diego!. The building wraps for 2022 Comic-Con are now going up, with a little over a week to go until Wednesday’s Preview Night. Multiple cherry pickers used by workers to apply the promotional wraps are now stationed around the Gaslamp Quarter!
SAN DIEGO, CA
AFAR

Experience Legendary Glamour at This Timeless Resort

Discover a fabulous world where the past blends seamlessly with the present at the reimagined Hotel del Coronado, a landmark San Diego resort providing the simple luxuries of sun, sea, and time together. Relax and let the ocean breezes, warm weather, and stunning Queen Anne architecture transport you back in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
pointloma-obmonthly.com

Garden of reimagination: Point Loma couple add whimsy to their outdoor spaces

Antique religious art, found objects and colorful potted plants fill this Point Loma garden. (Eduardo Contreras/The San Diego Union-Tribune) A purple smoke tree and colorful stained glass make a big statement in the re-imagined garden that homeowners Rebecca Long and Erik Johannesen created around their Point Loma home. (Eduardo Contreras/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
eastcountymagazine.org

SCHOOL STABBING COULD AFFECT AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMS ON CAMPUS

A version of this story earlier appeared in Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association. July 12, 2022 (San Diego) -- A 10th grader, call her “CA," was viciously stabbed after school by what she and others described as a “strange guy.” The student had to undergo two serious medical procedures and a lawsuit was filed on behalf of CA, against the school district. Superior Court Judge Richard Lee granted summary judgement favoring the district. He didn’t feel CA was the school’s responsibility after school at that time of day; he believed no jury trial was warranted, and the case was dismissed but is not finished. Lee's decision was recently overturned by the state's appellate court.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Mayor Todd Gloria’s homeless policies are failing San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Monday, a homeless woman was found dead beneath the I-5 overpass in Little Italy, authorities reported. The homeless death in Little Italy is just the latest example of San Diego’s worsening crisis, but San Diego’s elected leaders insist on saying they are fixing the situation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy