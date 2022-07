Local veterans and first responders were recently recognized for their service with lunch at Half Way Market & Diner in its new location on Franklin’s Main Street. Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson, a retired sergeant in the U.S. Air Force from 1968-1971; state Rep. Sam Whitson, a retired colonel in the U.S. Army from 1976-2002; and Williamson County Sheriff Dusty Rhoades, who has served the Williamson County community in the sheriff’s office for more than 40 years, hosted the lunch along with state Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO