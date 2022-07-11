WGLT's Sound Ideas - Friday, 7/8/22

A federal judge has sentenced a former Ford County resident to 14 years in prison for a variety of crimes related to a militia group. Emily Hari, 51, of Clarence, Illinois, founded and led a group known as the Patriot Freedom Fighters that also called itself the White Rabbits. Prosecutors said the group gathered machine guns, other weapons, and thermite, and committed crimes in Indiana, Illinois, and Minnesota. These include throwing a pipe bomb into a women's health clinic in Champaign and firebombing a mosque in Minneapolis back in 2017.
