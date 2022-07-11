ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

WGLT's Sound Ideas - Friday, 7/8/22

By Sarah Nardi
 3 days ago

On today's episode, you'll hear an interview with new ISU...

WGLT's My Playlist: Nate Hinch

WGLT's My Playlist is a new recurring series where we get to know a Bloomington-Normal resident by learning what they would put on their life playlist. Each participant in the series gets to compile a playlist that connects with the core of who they are, such as a personal theme song or your love story, and much more.
After Bloomington expansion, Ferrero plans new innovation center in Chicago

Ferrero North America has announced plans to further deepen its Illinois connection. An “Innovation Center” is in the works for Chicago. It will be built in Chicago’s Marshall Field and Company Building. The 45,000-square-foot center is expected to create about 170 jobs, and will bring in current employees from Ferrero’s Old Post Office location. That represents some big names like Fannie May, Nutella Café and Keebler.
Public shares feedback on Illinois Route 9 projects at IDOT meeting

At an Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) public information meeting Wednesday, members of the public expressed approval of pavement resurfacing along the Illinois Route 9 corridor and accommodations for pedestrians and cyclists, but were wary of how long the projects will take to complete. While large-scale projects like these naturally...
IDNR says carp disease has killed fish at Lake Bloomington

Lake Bloomington residents and anglers have recently brought to the city's attention a concern over the carp population, reporting many fish turning up dead at the lake. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) says a carp disease is to blame. IDNR says the situation will not result in a water quality issue and that the public should not be concerned over sanitation. Outbreaks like this typically do not last long and are not fatal, though the city is still advising fishermen to proceed with caution, according to the state agency.
How a plan took shape to change the way Normal’s Town Council is elected

A petition effort in Normal aimed at potentially changing the town council’s at-large representation system to one that is district-based is raising questions among some residents regarding the timing and political point of origin. There are less than 20 days for supporters of the effort to divide Normal into...
Public asked to share input on the future of Uptown South development

The Town of Normal has launched an online survey for community members to provide their thoughts on what they would like to see from future development in Uptown South. Uptown South, the area south of the railroad tracks near City Hall, is about eight acres of land in the heart of Normal. The area is bounded by South Linden Street to the east, East Irving Street to the south, the Constitution Trail to the west, and the train tracks to the north.
Former Ford County resident sentenced for crimes related to militia group

A federal judge has sentenced a former Ford County resident to 14 years in prison for a variety of crimes related to a militia group. Emily Hari, 51, of Clarence, Illinois, founded and led a group known as the Patriot Freedom Fighters that also called itself the White Rabbits. Prosecutors said the group gathered machine guns, other weapons, and thermite, and committed crimes in Indiana, Illinois, and Minnesota. These include throwing a pipe bomb into a women's health clinic in Champaign and firebombing a mosque in Minneapolis back in 2017.
Catalytic converter thefts continue to batter Bloomington

Catalytic converter thefts have increased dramatically in Bloomington, according to the Bloomington Police Department. A July 9 post from the official BPD Facebook page said there had been 19 reported thefts since July 4. Over the most recent weekend, Officer Brandt Parsley said an additional 15 were called in. He also said the thefts are happening “all over the place,” not just on a couple of bad streets.
Normal man dies in 2-vehicle crash in rural Towanda

Illinois State Police said the driver of a southbound car drove through a stop sign and collided with the pickup truck. Authorities said a man from Normal died Tuesday following a two-vehicle crash in Towanda Township. According to a news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder, Michael Simpsen, 50,...
