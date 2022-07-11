WGLT's Sound Ideas - Friday, 7/8/22

Lake Bloomington residents and anglers have recently brought to the city's attention a concern over the carp population, reporting many fish turning up dead at the lake. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) says a carp disease is to blame. IDNR says the situation will not result in a water quality issue and that the public should not be concerned over sanitation. Outbreaks like this typically do not last long and are not fatal, though the city is still advising fishermen to proceed with caution, according to the state agency.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO