ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Nationals seek to slow visiting Mariners’ momentum

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vhDKq_0gbyTUyR00

Two teams with completely different recent results are matched up in interleague play this week.

The Seattle Mariners and Washington Nationals open a rare series Tuesday night in Washington, D.C.

Seattle is riding an eight-game winning streak and has scored five or more runs in five of its last six contests.

That’s a good stretch but no reason to get carried away, Mariners skipper Scott Servais cautioned.

“We’re not there yet,” he said.

The extremes have gone in the other direction for the Nationals, who’ve lost four in a row and 10 of their last 11 games. Washington absorbed a three-game sweep at Atlanta, capped by Sunday’s 4-3 defeat in 12 innings.

After both teams were off Monday, this is a two-game set.

The Mariners are on a 16-3 run since June 21, the organization’s best three-week stretch since 2003.

Carlos Santana provided Seattle with three home runs in the last two games against Toronto over the weekend.

“Everything is positive right now, so we have to keep it up,” Santana said. “Everything is great.”

The Nationals have been stymied frequently on offense by double-play grounders.

“We’ve got to start driving in runs with guys on third base with less than two outs,” Washington manager Davey Martinez said. “You’ve got to start hitting the ball in the air in certain moments in the game. Especially in those situations like that where one run either way you could either win or lose with one run.”

All of Washington’s runs Sunday came on a pinch-hit, three-run home run from Lane Thomas.

“That great swing and he sat back there and really got his hands through and got the ball up in the air,” Martinez said. “When he does that, he’s really good so that was definitely encouraging.”

Right-hander Josiah Gray (7-5, 4.14 ERA) goes to the mound for the Nationals looking to pick up his second consecutive win. He owns the only Washington victory this month with last Wednesday’s six-inning, 11-strikeout outing at Philadelphia.

Right-hander Chris Flexen (5-8, 4.00) gets the call for the Mariners, looking to build on his recent roll. He has won his last three starts, with two of those on the road.

Seattle lost its first five road games when Flexen started but that has turned around. That comes in part because Flexen has yielded just one homer in his last four road assignments.

This will be the first time either of the starting pitchers has faced this particular opponent.

Even with Sunday’s extra-inning game, the Nationals should be in good shape with their bullpen. Plus, reliever Hunter Harvey has come off the injured list and been added to the roster.

Meanwhile, the Mariners could have extra motivation from first baseman Ty France, who wasn’t a selection for the All-Star Game despite a .306 batting average, 25 extra-base hits and 45 RBIs.

“Hopefully, he will still get in (as a replacement player),” Servais said. “But very disappointed that he did not get in.”

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Yankees' Outfielder Trade Rumor

The New York Yankees are reportedly eyeing a potential trade deal for Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A . Taylor. "#Yankees are looking at a number of outfielders on the trade market, with #Royals CF Michael A. Taylor among them. Taylor won a Gold Glove in center last year and would help Aaron Boone to keep Judge, Stanton, and Hicks healthy in 2nd half and postseason," MLB Network insider Jon Morosi reported on Monday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
Sportsnaut

Mariners, Nationals set to pack full series into one DH

The Seattle Mariners, who carry an eight-game winning streak, face a sprint to the All-Star break, playing six road games in five days. That stretch begins with a day-night doubleheader Wednesday against the host Washington Nationals. Seattle’s scheduled Tuesday game at Washington was postponed due to the threat of severe weather, leaving the entire two-game set now to be played in one day.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Scott Servais
Person
Lane Thomas
Person
Ty France
Yardbarker

Yankees have Gold Glove outfielder in their sights at trade deadline

With the MLB trade deadline quickly approaching, the New York Yankees are looking to make improvements, specifically in the starting pitching rotation and outfield. With Joey Gallo struggling significantly, general manager Brian Cashman needs a supplement, especially when it comes to mitigating fatigue down the stretch for players like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Yankees Are Reportedly Eyeing Notable Outfielder Trade

The New York Yankees are the best team in baseball - at least in terms of their record and winning percentage. Following a series split with the Boston Red Sox, the Yankees are gearing up for the MLB's trade deadline on August 2. With a few weeks to go, New York is reportedly interested in acquiring an outfielder.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

Albert Pujols high-fived Nelly after mashing a home run

Albert Pujols is one of the greatest baseball players of all time, a fearsome hitter who terrified the National League for over a decade, won three Most Valuable Player awards and two World Series. After returning to the St. Louis Cardinals, he announced that 2022 will be his farewell season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Phillies
numberfire.com

Sam Haggerty sitting Tuesday for Mariners

Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. Haggerty saw an uptick in playing time during Jesse Winker's six-game suspension, but he will be in a reserve role moving forward. Adam Frazier will start in right field Tuesday while Abraham Toro starts on second base and bats ninth.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Analysis: Are Mariners Legit Contenders to Land Luis Castillo?

The Mariners should absolutely be talking to the Reds about star pitcher Luis Castillo; and according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden, they have engaged in conversations. Castillo would instantly fulfill the long-established desire by general manager Jerry Dipoto to add "an arm that would pitch closer to the top of [Seattle's] rotation than the bottom."
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez serving suspension Wednesday afternoon

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez will serve a one-game suspension Wednesday afternoon against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals in Game 1 of a doubleheader. What It Means:. Rodriguez was initially set to serve his suspension on Tuesday, but the game was postponed due to inclement weather. Dylan Moore...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Yankees Announce They've Released Veteran Infielder

The Greg Bird Experience 2.0 did not work out for the Yankees, who released the veteran infielder from a minor league deal on Wednesday. Bird, who at onetime was viewed as a potential franchise cornerstone, agreed to the minor league contract during the offseason but hit just .218/.325/.354 in 59 games with Triple-A Scranton.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Sportsnaut

Mariners-Nationals postponed; doubleheader set for Wednesday

The series-opening game between the Seattle Mariners and host Washington Nationals was postponed because of expected severe weather Tuesday night. The clubs instead will play a split doubleheader Wednesday. The teams were slated for a 12:05 p.m. ET game on Wednesday; now that will be followed by a 6:05 p.m. start for the second game.
MLB
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Orioles and Mariners’ 10-game win streaks

The Baltimore Orioles were tied for the worst record (52-110) in MLB in 2021. The Seattle Mariners have the longest playoff drought (2001) in North American team sports. And now they each have 10-game winning streaks. On Wednesday night, the Orioles took down the Chicago Cubs 7-1, and the Mariners...
BALTIMORE, MD
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

66K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy