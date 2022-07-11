Woman Dies In Delaware County Mobile Home Fire

Authorities said a woman died when a mobile home caught fire Monday morning in Delaware County.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) said the fire started before 3:30 a.m. on 160 Cedarview Road in Colcord.

The house was occupied by an adult woman and a child, according to the OSFM.

The child was able to escape, but the woman died.

Authorities said several pets died in the fire as well.

The OSFM said the fire is probably an accident but the investigation is ongoing.

The name of the victim has not been released.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.