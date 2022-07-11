ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Letters: Women have freedom for their bodies, but not for babies' bodies

By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
theadvocate.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am writing in response to Sidney Pulitzer's letter of June 30. First, and foremost, he says the Supreme Court decision removed women's freedom of choice as to what...

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Woman, 21, who is 26-weeks pregnant with a baby who is 'incompatible with life' details torture of having to feel her unborn daughter 'suffer every day' as she 'dies inside of her' after her termination was canceled following Roe v. Wade reversal

A 21-year-old Arizona woman who is 26-weeks pregnant with a baby girl who is 'incompatible with life' says she is now being forced to feel her unborn daughter 'suffer every day,' after her termination was canceled following the Supreme Court's recent reversal of the Roe v. Wade ruling. The woman,...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Metairie, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Health
Metairie, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
Metairie, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Washington Examiner

Pro-lifers receive vicious hate for caring about babies after they're born

On the day of the Dobbs decision, one couple stood outside the court, holding a sign saying, “We will adopt your baby.”. They faced nasty accusations when the photo spread on social media. Abortion advocates questioned why they didn’t instead call for expansive government aid policies, such as free childcare, housing, and welfare packages. They slammed the couple for not acknowledging the emotional trauma caused by giving a child away. They even questioned whether, as white people, they would adopt a nonwhite child.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
SFGate

This Texas teen wanted an abortion. She now has twins.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Brooke Alexander turned off her breast pump at 6:04 p.m. and brought two fresh bottles of milk over to the bed, where her 3-month-old twins lay flat on their backs, red-faced and crying. Running on four hours of sleep, the 18-year-old tried to feed both babies...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Jax Hudur

The Peasant Mother Who Gave Birth to Sixty-Nine Babies

A woman who gave birth to 69 babies holds the Guinness world record of the most prolific mother. Mrs. Vassilyev from Shuya gave birth to 4 sets of quadruplets, seven sets of triplets, and 16 pairs of twins. Of her 69 children, 67 survived infancy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Mary Ann#The Supreme Court#American
Psych Centra

Can Babies Feel Unwanted in The Womb?

A baby’s experience before birth is still largely unknown — but some research suggests they may sense how a pregnant parent feels. Experts are still learning about what can be sensed from inside the womb, like joy, stress, and whether or not an unborn baby can feel unwanted.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Wide Open Eats

Once Essential to Survival, Louisiana’s la Boucherie Tradition Lives on Today

Before refrigeration, grocery stores, and modern conveniences, the people of Southern Louisiana had to find ways to nourish themselves safely. Due to the harsh weather and hard labor, protein was paramount for feeding families. Out of necessity, the custom of Boucheries came about, usually held in the fall and early spring as a communal activity. A group of local families would gather to slaughter a hog, and the meat would be divided between them. To keep it fair, each family would take a turn providing the animal for slaughter for la Boucherie.
LOUISIANA STATE
AFP

Pregnant Texas driver argues fetus is passenger after carpool fine

A pregnant woman in Texas who was fined for driving solo in a carpool lane said her fetus must be counted as a passenger in the wake of strict new abortion laws. Even before Roe v Wade was overturned last month, a new Texas law had banned almost all abortions after six weeks -- before many women even know they are pregnant. ban-amz/bfm
TEXAS STATE
Fatherly

How To Transition A Co-Sleeping Toddler Into Their Own Bed

Making the transition to a toddler bed can be upsetting for kids. After all, it’s a big change for a toddler, particularly if they’ve been co-sleeping next to their parents at night. But once the process of transitioning to a toddler bed begins, it’s important to make that shift as comfortable and positive as possible. So if the bedtime story alone isn’t enough to send the kid to sleep, parents will need to do something else to help ease the transition to a toddler bed.
KIDS
UPI News

Babies learn communication through babbling

Babies' babble may be smarter than you think. A new study shows that infants as young as 3- to 5-months of age can tell that the unintelligible sounds they make before they learn to talk can impact the people around them. Traditionally, this babbling has been regarded simply as a...
HEALTH
Futurity

Pandemic babies follow gazes just as well

Parents and caregivers are enough to mitigate the pandemic’s negative effects on the social development of babies, research finds. To study whether infants born during the pandemic exhibit different social behavior than same-aged infants before the pandemic, researchers focused on the children’s ability to follow another person’s gaze. The findings appear in the journal Infancy.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy