Letters: Women have freedom for their bodies, but not for babies' bodies

Before refrigeration, grocery stores, and modern conveniences, the people of Southern Louisiana had to find ways to nourish themselves safely. Due to the harsh weather and hard labor, protein was paramount for feeding families. Out of necessity, the custom of Boucheries came about, usually held in the fall and early spring as a communal activity. A group of local families would gather to slaughter a hog, and the meat would be divided between them. To keep it fair, each family would take a turn providing the animal for slaughter for la Boucherie.

