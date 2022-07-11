ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billy Tauzin: Supreme Court election should go on as scheduled

By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet me first state an obvious bias: Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice John Weimer was my second hire as my aide in the Louisiana State Legislature way back in the '70s. He is a brilliant jurist and a terrific human being. He deserves the right to place himself on...

