ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Washington Restaurant Among The Best Drive-Ins In The U.S.

By Zuri Anderson
KJR 95.7 The Jet
KJR 95.7 The Jet
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PZ9Hx_0gbySnpZ00
Photo : Getty Images

America has seen some pretty unique trends, especially in the food scene. There was a time when drive-ins reigned supreme and invited crowds of people at all hours of the day, but their glory days have been behind them for years. Luckily, the COVID-19 pandemic has revived the demand for these unique restaurants due to restrictions on indoor and sit-down dining.

Now that drive-ins are making a comeback, Cheapism decided to find the 30 best ones still delighting customers. A longtime Washington drive-in made it on the list: Ray's Drive-In!

Here's what writers had to say about this neighborhood fave:

"This family-run joint serving burgers, fish, and shakes since 1962 has been a longtime contender for best greasy spoon in the Seattle area. Devotees say everything has tasted the same since the place opened, and they mean that as a compliment, of course.

What to order: Though Ray's makes a tasty burger (the juicy Ray's burger is a mainstay), the fish and chips, made with Alaskan cod and hand-cut fries, also come highly recommended."

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Islands In Washington State Among The Best In The U.S.

A group of islands near Seattle is getting the spotlight from Travel + Leisure. The website rolled out its list of the "15 Best Islands in the Continental U.S.' on Tuesday (July 12), showcasing many island destinations for potential vacations:. "Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks...
SEATTLE, WA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Starbucks closing 16 stores nationwide, citing safety concerns

SEATTLE — Seattle-based Starbucks plans to close 16 stores nationwide amid safety concerns, company officials said this week. According to KIRO-TV and The Associated Press, the coffee chain said incident reports alleging drug use, assault and theft prompted the decision to close the stores, which include six metro Seattle locations; six in Los Angeles; two in Portland, Oregon; one in Washington, D.C.; and one in Philadelphia. The stores will close by the end of July, The Wall Street Journal reported.
SEATTLE, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Here's Why Starbucks Is Closing 5 Seattle Locations

Starbucks will shut down five Seattle locations by the end of the month, citing crime-related concerns from customers and employees. A company spokesperson confirmed to FOX 13 that the following stores will permanently close on July 31:. Roosevelt (6417 Roosevelt Way NE) Central District (2300 S. Jackson Street) International District...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Restaurants
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Seattle, WA
Food & Drinks
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
InsideHook

A Hotel Insider on DC’s Best Spots

This is Concierge Confidential, a series in which we learn about a city’s best-kept secrets from people who specialize in exactly that: long-serving concierges from the best hotels in town. The venerable Hay-Adams Hotel in Washington, D.C., has seen it all since it began life as the next-door homes...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Fish And Chips#Drive In#Cod#Burger#Food Drink#Alaskan
seattlerefined.com

Stomping Grounds: Abby's 5 favorite spots in Bonney Lake

Welcome to 'Stomping Grounds' — a new series where Seattle Refined staff and colleagues will take you to their hometowns, either where they grew up or currently live. We want this series to show you all the cool places to eat, things to do and places to go in these lovely cities and towns across the Pacific Northwest, so if you've never been, now you'll know! Our first feature is from Abby Luschei, Assistant Editor for Seattle Refined.
BONNEY LAKE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
alxnow.com

Ted’s Bulletin coming to Carlyle Neighborhood near Wegman’s

Americana restaurant Ted’s Bulletin and the off-shot Sidekick Bakery are coming to the Carlyle Crossing’s development in the eponymous Carlyle neighborhood, Washington Business Journal first reported. Carlyle Crossing is a mixed-use development near the Eisenhower Metro station anchored by a Wegmans Food Market that opened in May. The...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
southseattleemerald.com

Seafair Indian Days Powwow Returns In-Person to ‘Remember, Reconnect, Revive’

The annual Seafair Indian Days Powwow returns July 15 to 17, celebrating its 33rd year at Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center’s Powwow Grounds in Discovery Park. This year’s powwow emerges from pandemic closures with the powerful theme of “Remember, Reconnect, Revive,” and is hosted by United Indians of All Tribes Foundation (UIATF). Open to Native and non-Native attendees, the Seafair Indian Days Powwow can draw about 12,000 visitors over the course of a weekend, and features a variety of competitive dance performances, food vendors, arts and crafts vendors, and networking opportunities.
SEATTLE, WA
Fast Company

The shockingly fun amenity on the roof of Capital One’s headquarters

Eleven stories up, on a rooftop at the corporate campus of one of America’s biggest banks, grown adults are playing miniature golf. They may have a tiki drink or two. And they’re probably putting over par. They’re at Perch Putt, an 18-hole mini-golf course complete with bright green...
TYSONS, VA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Viral TikTok Shows Family Getting Booted Off Flight Over 'Invalid' Ticket

A Hawaiian Airlines passenger went viral on TikTok after his family was removed from a flight over a ticketing error -- even though they already boarded. On July 2, Ryan DeMarre and his daughter were seated on a flight from Seattle to Maui, Hawaii. Right before takeoff, however, airline staff told DeMarre they had to get off the plane due to an "invalid ticket." The TikTok begins with two flight employees hovering over DeMarre's seat.
SEATTLE, WA
soundingsonline.com

2510 46th Ave NW, Olympia, WA 98502

227 feet of Private Puget Sound Waterfront with Deep Water Moorage. This waterfront property is as rare as they come. Situated on the edge of the fully bulkheaded 227’ of Puget Sound shoreline, the incredibly private, completely rebuilt home was finished in 2020. Bring your yacht!. A 7 foot...
OLYMPIA, WA
westseattleblog.com

FOUND CAT: Black and white – July 12, 2022 3:53 pm

This cutie was found in High Point in West Seattle (Thank you to our wonderful neighbors). My neighbor works for an animal hospital and she took him in to be scanned for a microchip, which he doesn’t have. He’s apparently on his way to Seattle Animal Shelter after a quick exam at my neighbor’s animal hospital.
SEATTLE, WA
rockvillenights.com

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda welcomes back Fresh Tomato Pie

Fans of Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana know that summer means the return of the chain's famous Fresh Tomato Pie. The seasonal favorite is now back through September 30 at all Frank Pepe locations, including here in Montgomery County at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. Pepe's hasn't been open that long here, so you may be wondering what is on the Fresh Tomato Pie. Fresh, native tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, garlic, basil, grated Pecorino Romano cheese and a touch of imported olive oil, atop the pizzeria’s signature crispy-chewy, slightly-charred crust.
BETHESDA, MD
KJR 95.7 The Jet

KJR 95.7 The Jet

Seattle, WA
6K+
Followers
819
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle's Feel Good Variety of the 80's and More

 https://957thejet.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy