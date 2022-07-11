ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NH youth center abuse lawsuits move forward

 3 days ago
CONCORD, N.H. — A judge has consolidated hundreds of lawsuits alleging physical and sexual abuse at New Hampshire’s youth detention center, more than two years after the first case was filed. David Meehan sued the state, the youth center, agencies that oversee it and multiple former employees...

