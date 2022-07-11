NH youth center abuse lawsuits move forward

CONCORD, N.H. — A judge has consolidated hundreds of lawsuits alleging physical and sexual abuse at New Hampshire’s youth detention center, more than two years after the first case was filed. David Meehan sued the state, the youth center, agencies that oversee it and multiple former employees...
WINCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A 26-year-old New Hampshire man is due to appear in a Keene courtroom Thursday over allegations he shot to death the 72-year-old husband of his grandmother, the New Hampshire attorney general's office said. Winchester police were called Wednesday morning for a welfare check. Officers discovered...
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The search for Maura Murray, a 21-year-old UMass Amherst student that went missing in 2004, has ended in a New Hampshire area after just one day, though the investigation into her case continues, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office. The AG’s office had...
WARREN, Maine (WABI) - An inmate from Massachusetts who murdered a man from Exeter in the mid-90′s died at the Maine State Prison early Wednesday morning. Department of Corrections says 66-year-old Jeffrey Sibley’s death was attended by medical staff. The Attorney General’s Office and Medical Examiner have been...
An 18-year-old Haverhill man and his 19-year-old Lawrence counterpart were indicted this week by a federal grand jury in New Hampshire for alleged conspiracy to steal a dozen firearms from a Derry, N.H., outlet. U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young said Gary Ortiz of Haverhill and Jaythean Diaz of Lawrence, were...
BOSTON – A Chelmsford man pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to trafficking counterfeit oxycodone and Adderall pills that actually contained fentanyl and methamphetamine. Vando Gvozdarevic, 29, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 40 grams or more of...
DANVERS, Mass. — A fourth Massachusetts town is affected by the distribution of white supremacist fliers. Danvers police said Wednesday that “The Nationalist Social Club” has been spreading literature at various homes throughout the town. According to police, the group is a self-proclaimed “pro-white, street-oriented fraternity.”
When a woman is sentenced to prison in Massachusetts state courts, there is essentially one place she can go: MCI-Framingham, one of the oldest carceral facilities in the country. The prison is so dilapidated that the state has plans to build a new one to replace it. But prisoners' rights advocates and state lawmakers have pushed back against that plan in a debate that mirrors many national conversations about what to do with increasingly outdated correctional facilities, especially given concerns about mass incarceration. Daniel Medwed, GBH News legal analyst and Northeastern University law professor, joined GBH’s Morning Edition host Paris Alston to discuss the issue. This transcript has been edited for clarity and length.
Jury selection for Victor Peña, the man accused of abducting a 23-year-old woman in Boston is to begin on Tuesday, according to WCVB. In January of 2019, there was a three-day hunt for Peña, who was accused of abducting a 23-year-old woman after she went missing after a night out with friends. Police said that they found the woman in his Charlestown apartment after he encountered her outside of Hennesey’s pub in Boston.
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — The rape kit taken in 2012 from a 16-year-old sexual assault victim in Massachusetts was not tested until recently. When it was, there was a match. The arrest in the New Bedford rape is now the second sexual assault that Bristol County prosecutors say they have solved through the District Attorney's Office initiative to find and test rape kits that were not tested for DNA.
WINCHESTER, N.H. — An arrest has been made in connection with a suspicious death investigation in Winchester, officials said Wednesday. Keegan Duhaime, 26, of Winchester, was arrested and charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing Timothy Hill, 72, at Hill's home on Scofield Mountain Road. Winchester police responded...
NEWBURY, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman is facing a vehicular homicide charge in connection with a crash that killed the co-manager of a family farm in the North Shore region. The Essex District Attorney's Office confirmed to NewsCenter 5 that 70-year-old Janet Bach, of Marblehead, was arraigned Tuesday in...
HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Hudson, New Hampshire Police are investigating after a 15-day-old infant died in a Massachusetts hospital under mysterious circumstances. On June 22, the Hudson Police Department received a notification from the Division for Children, Youth and Families over concern about an infant admitted to a Massachusetts hospital the night before. The infant was taken form his parents’ apartment on Burns Hill Road in Hudson to a local hospital in medical distress, and was later transported to a Massachusetts hospital. He later died on June 30.
DETROIT – A Massachusetts man was sentenced yesterday to 128 months’ imprisonment on a charge of attempted kidnapping, announced United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison. Damon Burke, 49, of Vineyard Haven, admitted in his plea agreement that on March 23, 2021, he had attempted to kidnap the victim—an ex-girlfriend from approximately 20 years ago with whom he had no recent contact. Burke had previously stalked the victim and restrained her in a vehicle without her consent after their relationship ended. That episode led to a conviction on state charges of criminal possession of a firearm in New York in 2002. In March 2021, Burke resumed his harassment of the victim. After driving from Massachusetts to Michigan, Burke assaulted the woman’s housemate and tried to steal a key to the victim’s home. Burke then attempted to go to the victim’s home. Police later stopped Burke near that location. In his car, Burke had a note to the victim, a stun gun, and a variety of kidnapping tools, including zip ties, handcuffs, smoke grenades, and other items.
Massachusetts authorities say a man is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a man that happened outside a shopping plaza in Webster. Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early said 51-year-old Bernard Cusson Jr. is accused of killing 39-year-old Joseph Bottis, whose body was found in the front walkway of a business at 116 E. Main St. on June 17.
